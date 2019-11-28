Shane Nigam's Troubles Mount; Producers' Association Bans Ishq Actor, Cancels Two Movies

The Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) reportedly has decided to cancel three major projects that were featuring Ishq actor Shane Nigam in the lead roles. The president of the association M. Ranjith opened up at a press conference in Kerala about the alleged rampant drug abuse on the locations and the film sets in the Malayalam industry. These drug abuse mainly involved the new young actors and Ranjith also welcomed investigations by the excise department to crack down on substance abuse.

Here is what happened:

Since then, controversies have been coming up regarding Shane Nigam's ban. The associate representatives have declared a ban on the actor in the press meeting which was held on Thursday. There were more allegations raised against the young actor. It is also reportedly said that the actor violated the contract by demanding more money to cooperate with the dubbing of the movie. Following the ban, Shane Nigam's upcoming projects like Veyli and Qurbani have been cancelled. The producers of these projects have reportedly demanded compensation of ₹7crore from Shane for cancelling the two movies.

The associate reprentatives, Siyad Kokker and M Ranjith, reportedly mentioned at the press conference that such an incident has never taken place in Mollywood's 90-year-long history. He also added that no other actor has behaved in the manner that Shane did. The representative also felt the need to carry out frequent discussions with Shane to continue the shooting of his movies. They also reportedly said that Shane was not cooperating with the two movies from the initial phase itself. He was forced to contact his mother and she got everything under control after that. The representatives also said that Shane demanded that the producers should not visit the shoot location, and he also left from there on a bike due to which the shooting was interrupted.

The associate representatives reportedly further said that after leaving the shooting location, Shane mocked crores of people by sharing the picture of his makeover with a new haircut on social media. There was a complaint raised against him regarding a connection with the movie Ullasam. Shane also signed the contract of ₹25lakh but he demanded ₹20 lakh more to come for the shooting. Superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty have never behaved in such a way, according to the association.

