Shane Nigam Laments Over Denial Of Justice, Takes To Instagram To Pull Receipts

Actor Shane Nigam, son of late Kalabhavan Ali, is constantly making headlines these days because of the ban made on him by the Producers' Association. The association representatives declared a ban on him in a press meet which was held in Kochi. Shane, in response to the ban, accused the Kerela Film Producer' Association of the denial of justice by choosing to ban him without hearing him or his side of the story out.

Also Read | Shane Nigam Chops Off His Hair To Reveal A New Look: Fans Left Stunned

The Association decided on shelving two of Shane's ongoing movies due to his non-cooperation along with putting a ban on the actor. Shane recently trimmed his hair and beard which allegedly would affect his appearance in the movie titled Veyil according to the producer of the film. This, reportedly, provoked the association for passing a ban on him.

In a telephonic interview with a leading daily, Nigam said he neither did lodge a complaint against any producer nor did he decline any movie. He further added that any court would hear the accused before sentencing them to death. But, according to him, the court of the producers' association comprising few men did not bother to hear him out.

Also Read | Shane Nigam's Mother Reveals That Nobody Heard Their Side Of The Story

Nigam also stated claiming that the members of the producers’ association, who were meditating in the issue, assured him that till Wednesday evening no action would be taken against him and that the matter would be resolved harmoniously. He further went on adding that the association asked him to not to respond to media and also stay away from social media, because of which he deleted his Instagram handle.

Shane Nigam pulls receipts

Shane also took to Instagram to clear the air surrounding his obnoxious behaviour which led to his ban. The actor shared a screenshot saying that he had date issues with Village Boy movies and has refunded the advance to them which he had received. He also added that he has never responded to any of the fake news or propaganda that is surfacing about him and neither has media asked him anything.

Also Read | Shane Nigam's Troubles Mount; Producers' Association Bans Ishq Actor, Cancels Two Movies

Also Read | Malayalam Movies In 2019 That Are Undoubtedly Worth A Watch!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.