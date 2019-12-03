Was Shane Nigam's Hairstyle Or 'unprofessional' Conduct His Undoing? Actor Out Of 3 Films

Shane Nigam is currently facing an industry-wide ban due to the change of his hairstyle. The actor is currently being recast out of three films. Shane posted a video on his social media claiming that producer Joby George is threatening to kill him due to Shane changing his hairstyle mid-production. The producer denied these claims. Producer George mentioned that Shane had violated the film contract by changing his appearance amid the shooting of Veyil.

Why Shane Nigam's Haircut Got Him Kicked Out Of 3 South Indian Films

The producer claimed that Shane had demanded an increase in remuneration and had failed several times in keeping up with his commitments. This argument was later resolved by the mediation and supervision of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. The two artists shook hands publically, and George even apologised to Shane for making comments about his family.

Earlier in the week, the Kerala film producers’ association said they decided to not involve Shane Nigam in any future projects. The director of the film Veyil, Sarath Menen complained that Shane behaved rather unprofessionally during the shooting of the film. In response to this, Shane posted a video claiming that in fact, it was the director who was unprofessional in his behaviour and took advantage by making him work for several hours. The actor said he pleaded to the director and asked him for some time between shots due to the changing emotions in the character with the different get-ups included. The actor claimed he just asked for some time as such things require rest and preparation.

Nigam later protested by cutting off his curly hair, with a much shorter haircut with a hashtag saying protest. The Kerala Film Producers Association announced at a press conference that they were scrapping off three film projects due to the rash behaviour of Shane Nigam on sets. The association also claimed they would decide on a penalty that the actor would have to pay.

