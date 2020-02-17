Raj Kapoor's Son Sharook Kapoor Passes Away At The Age Of 23 In Mecca

Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son Sharook Kapoor has passed away at the age of 23, today, on February 17, 2020. According to reports, the death of Sharook Kapoor was due to severe cold and weakness. It has also been reported that Sharook Kapoor was with his mom Sajeela Kapoor as the two were on a pilgrimage to Mecca, where he breathed his last.

The unexpected death of Raj Kapoor’s son has left the entire film industry shocked. And in the meanwhile, the deceased’s body will be brought from Mecca and taken to his hometown, Chennai. Reportedly, filmmaker Raj Kapoor wanted his son to set foot into the acting industry as soon as he would have completed his studies.

Two days ago, Sharook Kapoor had posted a few photos on his Instagram handle. The photos were from his trip to Mecca. He captioned the picture with a lovestruck heart, and an angel emoticon. Seems like he was having a prayerful trip.

About Raj Kapoor

The filmmaker started his career as an assistant director to C. V. Sridhar, who is considered to be one of the legends of Tamil cinema. After a couple of years, Raj Kapoor moved from an AD to a director for his film, Thalattu Ketkuthamma. The film featured Prabhu and Kanaka in pivotal roles. Raj Kapoor also went on to direct several films such as Uthama Raasa, Kusthi, Aval Varuvala and also Nandhini serial.

Image courtesy: Sharook Kapoor Instagram

