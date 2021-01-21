Shin Hye Sun Shares A Heartfelt Message For 'Mr. Queen' Fans Around The World; Take A Look

Mr. Queen is a South Korean series that airs on tvN network. The series is directed by Yoon Sung-Sik and stars Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-Hyun in the lead roles. The series is set in the Joseon era where the leads play the role of the 25th king and queen. However, the tricky plot of the series features how a man named Bong-hwan, who is from the current age, gets trapped into the Queen Cheorin. Mr. Queen started premiering on December 12, 2020, and releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm KST. Read on to know about the messages from Mr. Queen cast members Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun, and also check out the answers for where to watch Mr. Queen. Also, check about Shin Hye Sun's latest updates.

Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun's messages for Mr. Queen fans

According to a report by Soompi portal, Mr. Queen has around the world. The show's fans are situated globally with many fans tuning in to watch the show from abroad. Recently Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun gave an exclusive interview with Viki and Soompi and shared a message for their global fans! (Quotes are taken from Soompi)

Shin Hye Sun's message - "To the viewers of 'Mr. Queen,' I hope that you put your burdens and worries down for a moment and have a fun and refreshing time watching our drama. Please take care of your health, and I hope your days are filled with happiness~ I’ll see you in 'Mr. Queen'. Thank you."

Kim Jung Hyun's message - "Everyone is experiencing lethargic lifestyles these days. We will successfully overcome this, and I believe that this lifestyle right now will become a memory for us one day. I hope you will laugh a lot and take a brief break while watching 'Mr. Queen'. I think this is a time when we need a bit of comfort, rather than a powerful message within the drama. It would make me happy more than anything if you take a moment to laugh."

Where to watch Shin Hye Sun starrer Mr. Queen

People who have a subscription to the tvN network can watch the show every weekend at 9 pm KST. While the complete episode schedule can also be accessed from viki.com. Click here for the direct link. Viewers can watch Episode 1-8 for free on the viki website, however, after episode 8, they need to subscribe to the portal, to see the future episodes. As of now, Episode 12 of the show has already been premiered.

Mr. Queen's episodes ratings

Mr. Queen has a rating of 8.7/10 on MyDramaList. The show has also received 98% likes from Google users. As of January 17, 2021, the ratings are currently at an all-time high (as reported by AGB Nielsen media research). According to Nielsen Korea, the 12th episode of the drama broke TV viewership records and currently it has become the 10th highest-rated drama in Korean television history.

