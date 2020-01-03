Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Siddharth Shukla Is Trending On Twitter As '#WinnerSid'

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most-watched shows in India and fans have been rooting for their favourite contestant week after week. Fans of Sidharth Shukla have recently created a hashtag ‘#WinnerSid’ on Twitter which has crossed over a million likes. The hashtag has been used repeatedly and is now on the trending all over Twitter.

This is just after Sidharth had an ugly fight with contestant Asim Riaz. Sidharth’s late father was bought into the heated argument which hurt the sentiments of the contestants. Despite everything that was discussed, Sidharth maintained his calm and did not react impulsively. The actor tried responding in a cool and composed attitude.

Upon watching this fans have haled Sidharth and have begun to support the actor. The fans have already declared him as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on the digital world. This comes in just days after ex Bigg boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh tweeted making a declaration that Sidharth Shukla will indeed emerge victorious for Bigg Boss 13.

On the other hand, to back Asim Riaz his fans also started a tweet with the hashtag ‘#StopPortrayingAsimNegative’. The fans of the contestants tried to extend support to the Kashmiri model in response to the Sidharth hashtag. However, on the digital platform, Tweets about Sidharth Shukla have been trending on number one and have toppled all other previously trending hashtags.

#WinnerSid IS TRENDING LIKE A BOSS..

WITH 1.67 M + TWEETS...#SidHearts LETS ACHIVE 3 MILLION TODAY.....



SIDHARTH WILL BE SURELY A WINNER..#WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/gfKMaATloV — GAYATRINATH A SHARMA❤ #TeamSidharthShukla (@GayatrinathA) January 3, 2020

