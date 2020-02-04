Sivakarthikeyan's Sci-fi Flick With Ravikumar Gets New Title

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on his upcoming film science-fiction comedy Indru Netru Naalai, helmed by famed director Ravikumar. The project went on floors last year. However, the schedule of the movie was kept in the back-burner due to some financial troubles.

The shooting of the film resumed last week. Now, the film has a new title. Taking to Twitter, KJR studious revealed that the new title of the movie is Ayalaan.

Have a look at the tweet here:

#Ayalaan it is! We're making something unseen in Tamil cinema, a very interesting Sci-fi film directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame @Ravikumar_dir starring @Siva_Kartikeyan with music by 'Isai Puyal' @arrahman 🎶 Here's the title look! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dnTEFOcaHH — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) February 3, 2020

Here’s how fans reacted:

#அயலான் #Ayalaan JUST THE TITLE NAME PROVES THAT IT IS TOTALLY UNSEEN AND VERY BOLD AND NEW EFFORT



THAT CUTE ALIEN IN THAT TITLE CARD... WOWWWW@Siva_Kartikeyan ANNA WAITING FROM 'DESTINATION EARTH' FOR AYALAAN pic.twitter.com/kvM9zkjHE1 — SK THANGACHI (@jannathulrahmat) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ| Tamil Film Actor Sivakarthikeyan Voted Despite His Name Missing From Voters’ List, EC Orders Action Against Polling Booth Officials

Totally superb ...waiting for our #Ayalaan — T Jayamalar (@tjayamalarJ) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ| Sathish Joins Thalaivar 168, Also Gets Married; Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan Attend

Undoubtedly it's going to be a mind-blowing experience. Await theatrical experience #Ayalaan — நியாயவான் (@thirutusimon) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ| Sivakarthikeyan's Hero Triumphs Over Dabangg 3 And Karthi's Thambi At Chennai Box-office

#Ayalaan, unique as the title, waiting for this one 🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Thiviah Gee(SKᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ😎) (@THIVIAHSHINI) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Hero' Trailer Sees Sivakarthikeyan Fight The Education Scam; Abhay Deol Plays Villain

As per reports, Ayalaan is said to be an alien invasion comedy. It is also stated that the film is made on a high budget with Hollywood professionals working on it. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead for the project and it is rumoured that she is essaying the role of an astronomer. The rest of the cast will soon be announced officially by the makers.

ALSO READ| 'Hero' Starring Sivakarthikeyan And Abhay Deol Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.