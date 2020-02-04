Union Budget
Sivakarthikeyan's Sci-fi Flick With Ravikumar Gets New Title

Others

Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil science fiction film is supposed an alien invasion comedy. The film, previously named 'Indru Netru Naalai' gets a new title.

Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on his upcoming film science-fiction comedy Indru Netru Naalai, helmed by famed director Ravikumar. The project went on floors last year. However, the schedule of the movie was kept in the back-burner due to some financial troubles.

The shooting of the film resumed last week. Now, the film has a new title. Taking to Twitter, KJR studious revealed that the new title of the movie is Ayalaan

Have a look at the tweet here:

Here’s how fans reacted:

As per reports, Ayalaan is said to be an alien invasion comedy. It is also stated that the film is made on a high budget with Hollywood professionals working on it. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead for the project and it is rumoured that she is essaying the role of an astronomer. The rest of the cast will soon be announced officially by the makers.

