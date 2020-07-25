Sonu Sood Wants To Open Women Self-defense School Headed By Pune's Lathi-wielding Woman

85-year-old Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar has won over Twitter in a viral video where she could be seen performing awe-inspiring tricks with a bamboo stick on the street while clad in Maharashtrian style saree. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh brought the video to everyone's notice as he seemed moved by the elderly woman and sought to assist her financially. Now, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has expressed his desire to open a school of self-defense for women where 'Warrior Aajji', as she has been lovingly labeled by netizens, can train them.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

Read | Riteish Deshmukh takes virtual tour from 'Farm Life' to 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Riteish Deshmukh had also asked for her contact details and had instantly received a reply from Aishwarya Kale, who first shot the 'warrior aajji' and uploaded her video on Twitter. She wrote, “Hello sir... this is Aishwarya Seema Kale... by God’s grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road... 85-year-old, Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar, a resident of Hadapsar, Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong woman even in the difficult times of Lockdown…”

Read | Riteish Deshmukh tries helping elderly woman as her roadside martial art video goes viral

In another post, Riteish Deshmukh informed that his team has connected with the elderly woman and added that her story was incredible. The actor thanked his fans for helping him locate the woman.

In the incredible video shared online, the woman clad in a purple saree could be seen juggling a bamboo stick as she performed awe-inspiring tricks to entertain people and earn some money. While the pandemic has posed several challenges for the daily wage workers, people like “Warrior Aaaji” have resort to tackle the financial constraints by putting their skills to work. The woman has been lauded by the internet users, as people called her iconic lady, brave and paid respect to her “never giving up” spirit online.

Read | Mumbai rains trend on social media as netizens share jokes and quirky memes

Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ... pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Warrior Aaaji Maa' is a Pune resident, netizen reveals details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.