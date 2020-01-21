Soorarai Pottru's Maara Theme To Be Sung By Superstar Suriya; Watch

The teaser of the film Soorarai Pottru dropped on January 7, 2020, and since then the fans have been waiting to hear the Maara Theme, which made the teaser of the film so much more fun to watch. On January 20, 2020, the music composer of the film, GV Prakash, surprised the fans by sharing an 11-second clip of actor superstar Suriya singing the Maara Theme from the film. Take a look at what superstar Suriya has in store for his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru here.

Suriya singing the intense Maara Theme for his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru:

The music composer for the film, GV Prakash, released a teaser for the Maara Theme song from the movie Soorarai Pottru. In his tweet, he wrote, “#maaratheme releasing in a week #SooraraiPottru”. In the 11 second clip from the tweet, we can see GV Prasad giving singing tips to actor Suriya and Suriya singing the song with full intensity. The Maara Theme is one of the most awaited songs from this film and now that fans know that this song is going to have a version sung by actor Suriya, they are left in awe. The clip has already created a storm, and has been retweeted more than 9600 times, till the time the report was filed.

In this film, we will see Suriya, Aparna Blamurali, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. In this film, Suriya will be playing the role of Nedumaran Rajangam, who is an angry young pilot. It is speculated that the film is a story of a young pilot who fights against all odds to start his own airline company. The film will hit the theatres in April 2020.

