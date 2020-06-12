Sophie Choudry's staff tests positive for COVID-19, posts video, says 'listen to my story'

The manner in which COVID-19 has spread has shown that anyone could contract the disease. Film stars and politicians have not been spared of the novel coronavirus. And the staff of some of the celebrities like Boney Kapoor-Jahnvi Kapoor, also have been tested positive for COVID-19.

In the latest instance, Sophie Choudry’s staff member also tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. The actor-singer took to Twitter to post a strong video on how the virus does not spare anyone while highlighting the importance of taking precautions.

In the video, Sophie is heard saying, “We have taken care in the building and at home, and my mother gave, not just our staff, but the building staff vitamins and homeopathic medicines. Everything was going on fine, till last week when a resident tested positive, then more from their family and staff tested positive and then another flat’s resident also tested positive. And the biggest cause of worry for me was that my housekeeper who has not gone out of the building has also tested positive.”

“Every day she just went down to keep the waste bin and breathe some air. In fact, none of those who have tested positive have gone out, except one, and that seems to be the reason why coronavirus has entered our building. Despite masks, gloves, sanitisation of packages, and washing the fruits and vegetables extra carefully, checking temperatures every day but the virus still entered my home,” she added.

Sophie also said, “I won’t lie that I got worried, feared it and even got angry wondering how it could happen even after so much care. However, this is not the time to fear. We couldn’t keep the staff with us because me and my mother’s tests have come negative, and we can’t take the risk because of my mother.”

Sharing updates about her staff and how they’re dealing with the situation, the Pyaar Ke Side Effects star added, “My staff is at the facility at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and she is being served well, so thank you Zeeshan (Siddique, MLA), and arranging for the sanitisation of the building and flats. I and my mother are trying to boost our immunity, trying to be positive and staying a bit apart from each other.”

Sharing a strong message for the netizens, she added, “I did not make the video to scare you, but only to make you realise that this can happen with anyone, maybe from the lift, common area, lack of wearing masks, not sanitising your hands and being ignorant. One person’s mistake, and one minute of responsibility could prove costly.”

“Whoever is going out should follow the rules. If you’re stepping out, you shouldn’t go out without wearing a mask, please go and speak to those who are not wearing their masks and not maintaining social distancing, and call out those spitting and spreading filth and wash your hands more than before,” she added.

Sophie said, “And two months of lockdown doesn’t mean everything will be the same as before and we have to continue whatever was learned during it. Not just for yourself, but for your family and the nation. Maybe it is not life-threatening for everyone, but don’t you want to be safe in your own homes?”

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, the shootings for films and television series are all set to begin, with Maharashtra and other state governments giving their nod. The authorities, however, have set guidelines like wearing masks, sanitisation of sets and equipment, segregated work hours, barring those 65 years of age and more.

