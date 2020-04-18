Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode And Gauahar Khan Take The Savage Challenge

Bollywood celebrities have not only made it big on Instagram and Twitter but on TikTok as well. Celebrities like Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode and Gauahar Khan have taken to their TikTok handles to share videos of them dancing to the Megan Thee Stallion, Savage song. Many fans have commented on these videos. With all that said now, here are videos of the savage challenge by these celebrities.

Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode and Gauahar Khan go for the savage challenge

Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode and Gauahar Khan have all individually taken up the trending savage challenge. The popular social media challenge went viral very soon and fans and people across the globe were seen moving to the new viral song. Sophie Choudry was spotted showcasing her moves in a red summer dress. Srishty Rode took up the challenge in her black printed top and jean shorts. Gauahar Khan donned a nude crop top and a cute bandana while dancing to the popular song.

Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode and Gauahar Khan have also danced to other songs. The trio also took up other challenges like the genda phool challenge. Fans loved seeing their favourite celebs dance to these popular songs. Some of them even recommended them to do more videos on other songs. Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode and Gauahar Khan have also been seen spending their coronavirus lockdown period with other activities like reading, cooking etc.

