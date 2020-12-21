South Park Christmas Episodes: List Of Best Christmas Episodes Of South Park

South Park is regarded as one of the best-animated sitcoms in the world. The plot of the series revolves around four boys and their exploits in and around the Colorado town, South Park. The show has won several awards and accolades over the years. The show is also considered as one of the crudest and darkest comedy series by fans.

However, the episode does embrace the festival spirit sometimes. The show has seen the Christmas getting twisted in South Park episodes in the past. It has also mocked or embraced the Christmas spirit through its episodes. A lot of people have been looking for the South Park Christmas episodes list and have been wondering about the best Christmas episodes of South Park. Here is a look at the best of South Park Christmas episodes according to IMDb ratings.

Best Christmas episodes of South Park

Woodland Critter Christmas

The 14th episode from the eighth season is infamous for being one of the messed up and twisted episodes of South Park. It has a rating of 9.1 on IMDb making it the highest-rated episode in the South Park Christmas episodes list. The official description on IMDb about the episode reads as, “Stan helps a group of woodland critters by killing a mountain lion, only to discover that he's helping them give birth to the Antichrist.”

Mr Hankey, the Christmas Poo

The episode is rated 8.2 on IMDb and introduced the iconic Christmas character Mr Hankey to the audience. Mr Hankey’s catchy song had also gained immense popularity. The description about the 9th episode from the first season reads as “The town is forced to remove anything that either has anything to do with Christmas or is offensive in the least bit to anyone. And Kyle tries to convince everyone of the existence of "Mr Hankey, the Christmas Poo".

Merry Christmas, Charlie Manson!

The episode is one of the best in South Park Christmas episodes list and has a rating of 8.2. The show has often mocked some of the most infamous people in the history and the episode is not an exception to it. The 16th episode in season 2’s official description on IMDb reads as, ”Stan, Kyle and Kenny go to Nebraska to spend Christmas with Eric's family. Meanwhile, Charlie Manson escapes from prison with Eric's uncle, and the boys help teach him the true meaning of Christmas.”

Red Sleigh Down

Only a show like South Park can combine the Christmas and the war in Iraq. The episode has a rating of 8.1 and features the boys and Santa in bringing the Christmas spirit to Iraq. However, Santa is captured by terrorists and the boys take help of Jesus in saving him from terrorists in the 17th episode from season 6.

Christmas Snow

The plot of episode 10 in season 23 shows Santa becoming enraged as the people in South Park continue to drive under the influence of alcohol. It leads Santa to ban alcohol sales in South Park which leads to people being depressed and losing the Christmas spirit. Randy then sells his new strand of weed called Christmas Snow which turns out to be cocaine. One of the highly controversial episodes has a rating of 7.8.

