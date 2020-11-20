How Many Episodes Are There In The Popular Animated Sitcom 'South Park'?

South Park is an American animated sitcom that revolves around four boys. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show first premiered in 1997. The show opened to a great start and its popularity prompted the making of a full-length movie called South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut in 1999. The makers recently aired an hour-long 'pandemic special' episode. Read on to know about South Park episodes. The makers recently announced that another season of the show will premiere in 2022.

How many episodes are there in South Park?

The number of South Park seasons are 23 since it first premiered in 1997. The show has aired 308 episodes till date and revolves around four curious, adventure-seeking boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick who live in the quiet town of South Park in Colorado. The series is mostly about their misadventures that they embark upon. The animated series has an IMDb rating of 8.7 and each episode is around 22 minutes long. The show's original network is Comedy Central but will soon air on HBO Max.

The South Park episodes focus on different issues ranging from online trolls to organized religion, climate change to social media. The show has even delivered a lot of great election-related episodes. South Park election episodes include About Last Night which aired just one day prior to the 2008 Presidential elections and showed Barack Obama win the elections. Another episode called Where my country gone? showed Mr Garrison become South Park's stand-in for Donald Trump because they didn't take his candidacy seriously. I'm a little bit country also portrays the boys take part in a walkout to protest the U.S. invasion of Iraq just to get out of school early, then find themselves caught between both sides of the argument. Another famous episode of the series got the show banned in China. Titled Ban in China, the episode shows Randy going to China to sell his Tegridy weed to Chinese buyers and he’s imprisoned in a labour camp before he even leaves the airport.

