'South Park' Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone Launch New Series 'Sassy Justice'

On October 26, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker launched a new deepfake series titled- Sassy Justice. The makers of South Park collaborated with Peter Serafinowicz, who has created The Peter Serafinowicz Show, produced The Tick, and several other shows. The series dives deep into the world of deepfakes, and uncovers the danger behind several scheming videos that often flare up on the internet.

The first episode on YouTube was unveiled on Monday. The description penned below the Sassy Justice video read as "Fred Sassy is an American Consumer Advocate and reporter for the Cheyenne news at 9, a local TV station in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On his weekly show, Sassy Justice, Fred goes to battle for the common man in his hometown. This week, he's uncovering the dangers behind manipulated videos that are increasingly popping up on the internet.''

As the first episode begins, a voice-over can be heard in the backdrop. It says, "The times are changing. Scammers are finding new ways to take advantage of you, the consumer. Now, with a technology called deepfake, you can get screwed over and lied to in ways never before possible.'' After this, Fred Sassy, as a reporter, appears on the screen, who takes the viewers into the world of deepfakes. The video hit 164,750 views within two days of its release.

Netizens rushed to review it and dropped hilarious comments. A user wrote, "Thanks Fred Sassy for the hard-hitting journalism this country needs!", whereas another fan penned, "I'm falling in love with the fact that Jared Kushner is always portrayed as a super cute baby in everything".

Sassy Justice video:

More so, in Matt Stone's show, Fred Sassy also asks Jared Kushner a slew of questions on the government's controversial new program to stop deepfakes. The video of the same was retweeted by South Park's official Twitter handle. Take a look at the duo's intense conversation here.

Fred Sassy asks Jared Kushner hard-hitting questions on the government's controversial new program to stop deepfakes in this ZOOMSclusive interview on Sassy Justice.



Watch the full episode of Sassy Justice now: https://t.co/vC4skHgjcd pic.twitter.com/S7n9vzpWzR — Sassy Justice (@sassyjustice) October 28, 2020

