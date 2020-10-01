South Park Pandemic Special Takes A Jab At Disney & Trump; Leaves Netizens In Splits

A few animated shows like The Simpsons and South Park implement a number of worldly happenings in their episode narratives in order to be a satirical commentary on the condition of the world. Thus, South Park was not going to let go of something as big as the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up airing an hour-long episode based on it. This was the first time South Park has aired an episode of over 30 minutes.

Though the special episode was an hour-long treat for the fans, it does not blend in with the ongoing season's narrative, making the pandemic special episode to be a standalone one. However, longtime fans of the show thoroughly enjoyed what the makers had in store for them as Twitter reactions for the episode poured in majorly. Check out some of the reactions for South Park's pandemic special episode.

Netizens react to South Park's Pandemic special episode

I love #SouthPark to death man. The way they tied everything into the China episode from season 23, the mask shaming, jabs at Mulan flopping, Disney losing money. They showin no mercy right now ðŸ˜† pic.twitter.com/ouahSQ8iwO — Mike (@MikeyBuysManga) October 1, 2020

Anybody else watching the #SouthPark special? That musical number was genius ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/TNts4haONc — Mike (@MikeyBuysManga) October 1, 2020

The pandemic special episode of South Park ended up encompassing various aspects of the current world scenario, keeping America predominantly in mind. Comedy Central has departed from being vocal about the current scenarios and the series itself was criticised by many for being conservative. However, with the latest episode did not hold back any jabs and went all-in on it.

In the middle of the episode, President Trump's counterpart in the South Park series can be seen just laying around in his Oval Office chair where he is approached by Stan Marsh. She suggests that he will have to go to the town of South Park in order to end the pandemic. However, Trump, after checking the statistics that the pandemic is affecting only people of colour, keeping Caucasians safe, decides to not do anything about it.

Towards the end of the episode, a cure for the COVID-19 virus is found but Trump ends up killing the scientist with a flame thrower. Besides this, the episode also took a jab at Disney where the main reason behind the pandemic is revealed to be Mickey Mouse selling his soul to China and having intercourse with a bat. Whereas, other topics covered in the episode included Zoom calls, panic buying, a not-so-subtle commentary on the BLM movement, and social distancing.

