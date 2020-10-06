'South Park Coronavirus Special' Episode Gets The Highest-ratings Ever In Seven Years

The animated Comedy Central show South Park tends to be at its best when there are major events in the news ripe for satire. A recent one-hour long The Pandemic Special episode is proof of this. In seven long years, this is the first time that the ratings of the show were so high. According to Deadline, South Park Coronavirus Special episode drew nearly 2.3 million viewers on Comedy Central, representing a 168% leap from the last season's average, and a 178% jump on its average viewership.

South Park Coronavirus Special episode gets highest ratings

According to the tile of the episode, South Park Coronavirus Special satirises several aspects of the United States' Covid-19 response and also touches the year's increasing headlines on racial unrest. In South Park Coronavirus Special episode, Randy comes to terms with his role in the Covid-19 outbreak. The kids are happy to head back to school, but nothing seems to be the same. Not their teachers, not their homeroom and not even Eric Cartman. The pandemic special episode ended with a first for the series, in which the character of President Garrison broke the fourth wall to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential election.

Gamespot.com mentioned that the special episode is a Standalone Special and not a part of Season 24, which is yet to be announced. Chris McCarthy, the President of Entertainment and Youth Brands, ViacomCBS said that they are thrilled with South Park's return, and the audience is excited too. The success of South Park is a testament to Matt and Trey's creative genius and how they used their entire portfolio to let everyone know the show is back.

South Park has managed to be NO.1 on the scripted telecast of 2020 and has delivered the highest ratings in seven years. South Park Coronavirus Special episode, which is technically not a part of any season has made the film and TV production wildly unpredictable.

