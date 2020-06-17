'Gulabo Sitabo' Actor Srishti Srivastava Talks About Casting Couch In The Industry; Read

Actor Srishti Srivastava, who recently featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurranna starrer Gulabo Sitabo, has garnered lots of appreciation for her stint in the film. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Srishti Srivastava was seen getting candid about her encounters with the casting couch in the industry. The actor revealed some of the horrid things that she had to go through.

Talking about her acting journey, Srishti Srivastava said that during the initial days of her career she felt very insecure. The actor confided in two incidents where she was made to feel bad about her looks. Srishti recalled the day when she was told, "You have to look like a model." Along with it, she also disclosed that people would ask her to 'compromise' to get an advertisement. Since that time her journey has just been overwhelming.

During the same interaction, Srishti Srivastava was also asked if she ever felt that her role in Gulabo Sitabo might just be lost among the two main characters of the movie. Denying it, Srishti Srivastava was seen saying, on the contrary, she felt that Gulabo Sitabo was an amazing experience for her. She added that it felt good to get an opportunity to work with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

About Gulabo Sitabo

Srishti Srivastava essayed the role of Guddo, who is Baankey’s (Played by Ayushmann Khurrana) sister. The comedy-drama movie was helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Bankrolled jointly by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as warring men.

The plot of the movie sees how two scheming men get caught up in a game of leading one another. Each of them tries to attract other members to join their clan. Both of them have agendas of their own. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Gulabo Sitabo could not get a theatrical release. The movie was released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, and it has garnered positive reception from fans and critics alike.

