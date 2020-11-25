Sunny Leone Posts Stunning Selfie From Flight, Says 'Trip Back To Paradise'

On Tuesday night, Sunny Leone took to Instagram and posted a stunning selfie of herself from a flight. The actor was all-masked and she sported a black jacket with a muffler. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, "One way trip back to paradise!". As soon as Sunny Leone's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it.

A user wrote, "Did you know that it's impossible to smile while breathing? Sorry, I only wanted you to smile. Have a nice day." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Sunny's post. Take a look at the pic here.

Sunny: 'Back to paradise'

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share the first look from her upcoming music video. Sunny Leone shared a bunch of photos in which she was seen in a pink hair wig with bangs. She also wore a similar coloured jacket with a tint of pink lipstick. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, "Loved this look from my last song shoot!! Sneak peek."

Not only this, in another set of pictures, Sunny could be seen flaunting her Christmasy outfit. Looks like she opted for all red outfits for the shooting of her upcoming music video. She pulled off a red cute red dress, a black belt, and a lip-shaped neckpiece. She also wore gloves and applied bold makeup. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “When we get to play dress up. Hair& makeup & photo by @ricardoferrise2 styling by @erin_micklow Security @geege_on_video. Dope video coming soon!”.

On November 6, the Ek Paheli Leela actor returned to Mumbai after a good long break of 6 months. She shared a photo with her team from her vanity. "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!", she wrote. After this, she returned back to LA to spend Diwali with her husband and kids. On the work front, Sunny made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2. She has been co-hosting the dating reality show- Splitsvilla since 2014. Reportedly, she has a film in the pipeline.

