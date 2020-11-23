Sunny Leone Teases Release Of A 'Dope Video' And Expresses Love For Playing 'Dress Up'

After giving fans a sneak-peek into her romantic dinner date with husband Daniel Webber, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle today to tease the release of an upcoming 'dope video'. Earlier today, Sunny shared multiple dolled up pictures of herself looking dazzling in an all-red ensemble. Sharing the pictures, the Ek Paheli Leela actor expressed her love for playing 'dress up'.

Sunny Leone's photos in all-red are all things stunning

On November 23, 2020, actor-dancer Sunny Leone had netizens going gaga over her bright red look from the set of her upcoming video. To tease the release of her 'dope video', the 39-year-old shared a streak of ravishing photographs of herself, wherein she looked like a million bucks in a mini red dress. The Ragini MMS 2 actor posed for the camera from the set of her upcoming project in a red dress with a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves.

She accessorised her extravagant outfit with a red choker necklace, a pair of red satin gloves, a black belt and a statement red hat. For letting her outfit do the talking, Sunny kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and rounded off her look with her hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the post of her IG handle, she captioned it, "When we get to play dress up. Dope video coming soon! (sic)".

Sunny Leone's hair and makeup for her latest shoot were done by celebrity hair and makeup artist Ricardo Ferrise, while her look was styled by an LA-based punk rock artist Erin Micklow. Through her latest post, Sunny might possibly be hinting at a music video release as she tagged the music label ST Networks in her post along with tagging Punjabi singer D Cali and music producer Meet Sehra.

Meanwhile, after seven months of staying at her home in Los Angeles, Sunny Leone recently returned to Mumbai with her family. She has also resumed the shoot of multiple projects and quite often shares updates of her whereabouts with fans on Instagram. Almost two weeks ago, Sunny shared a mirror selfie with her team from her vanity van and wrote, "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team! (sic)".

