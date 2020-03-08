Superstar Prabhas' Films That Did Not Do Well At The Box Office; Read

Prabhas has been a megastar, even before the Baahubali days. The actor has had several successes like Mirchi, Mr Perfect and more. However, the Saaho actor has delivered some flops in his career as well, which did not perform well at the box office. Most of these films are from Tollywood.

Rebel

Rebel, released back in 2012, is a Telugu language revenge story where Prabhas’ character is on a killing spree after he finds out that his parents have been murdered. Even though the film had an intriguing storyline, it failed to mint money at the Box Office. This is reportedly the last of Prabhas’ films to perform poorly.

Bujjigadu

Prabhas was in the lead role in the film Bujjigadu, a Telugu film, which released in 2008. The actor essays the role of Kumaran, who is an avid follower of Rajinikanth. The film is a romantic comedy. However, reports suggest that the film was a flop when it released.

Munna

Munna was another Telugu language flop at the box office in 2007. The action-crime film is the story of Munna who aims to put a stop to the underworld practice. The film had an interesting storyline with Prabhas in the lead but failed to make a mark in the heart of the audience.

Pournami

Pournami, which released in 2006, had a different storyline unlike many of Prabhas’ films. It was the story of two dancers, one of which is the lead character essayed by Prabhas’ love interest. The film was another flop.

Chakram

Chakram is a romance-drama film released back in 2005. It tells the tale of two lovers who find out that one of them, that is Prabhas’ character has cancer. Their wedding is called off and then the story develops. However, this story of Prabhas did not work well with the fans.

