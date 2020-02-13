Suriya To Fly With 100 Underprivileged Kids & Launch Single From 'Soorarai Pottru' Mid-air

The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will have a single launched from the movie in a different and a beautiful way. A statement reportedly released by the makers of the movie claimed that the song will be launched mid-air on a Spicejet Boeing 737 aircraft. The aircraft will have actor Suriya along with 100 underprivileged children from the Agaram Foundation.

Suriya flies with 100 children

Suriya runs Agaram Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation. The 100 children are first-time fliers and will be taken on the flight to launch the new song from the movie named Veyyon Silli. The movie Soorarai Pottru is a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

The statement also talks about how these 100 kids were chosen by the team by organising an essay writing competition. The children were asked to write about their fondest dreams and desires. This seems to be an interesting and different way for a song release, which not only gives a chance to young kids to fly but also celebrates the spirit of the movie.

Soorarai Pottru will mark the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga. Monga is co-producing the movie along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The movie also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu.

Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara. This is the first time that Suriya is working with a female director. The movie is said to hit theatres in April, as per an article in a leading daily. The article also claims that Paresh Rawal will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie. The action sequences of the movie are choreographed by Greg Powell, who is known for Hollywood projects like Skyfall and The Bourne Ultimatum.

Image Courtesy: Suriya Instagram

