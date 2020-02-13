After Rajinikanth, Now Suriya Unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' Aircraft With Cause; See Pics

In an interesting promotional idea, makers have been using modes of transportation to spread the reach of their films. While Akshay Kumar and team had used the Indian Railways for promotions, in South, filmmakers have ben tying up with airlines. After Rajinikanth’s movies like Petta and Darbar got a specially themed aircraft, now Suriya too has followed with the Soorarai Pottru aircraft.

The Soorarai Pottru flight was launched by Suriya in association with SpiceJet on Thursday. The lead actor arrived in style for the event, dressed all suited up. SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh was also seen during the event.

A miniature aircraft too was unveiled as a part of the event. Some of the lucky ones who made it to the event, shared pictures, including of the posters inside the aircraft.

Not just as a promotional event, it also served as a sweet gesture for underprivileged kids. 100 children from the Suriya-run Agaram Foundation also joined the actor on the flight, fulfilling their dream of flying.

The single Veyyon Silli too was launched mid-air, as per reports. Suriya reportedly gave an emotional speech in the flight, sharing how the kids wanted their parents to travel instead of them.

. @Suriya_offl was saying some of the kids who got selected said they wanted their father or mother or siblings to fly instead of them..



While Rajinikanth’s films getting a special aircraft were purely for promotinal purposes, Soorarai Pottru has a connection to airlines, since it is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan airlines.

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It also stars Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff,Urvashi, Mohan Babu

Paresh Rawal. The film is reportedly gearing up for release on April 9.

