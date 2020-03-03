The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Taarak Mehta' Creator Tweets On 'Mumbai's Language Is Hindi' Row; MNS & Netizens Miffed

Others

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' creator tweeted after a dialogue claiming Mumbai's language was Hindi sparked a row. He said Marathi was Mumbai's language.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Taarak Mehta' creator tweets after 'Mumbai language is Hindi' row, netizens not pleased

One of the longest-running TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah landed into a row over a dialogue, ‘Hindi is the language of Mumbai.’ Maharashtra Navnirman Sena fumed at the makers for the statement, even threatening them with consequence. The creator of the show, Asit Kumar Modi, also clarified over the controversy, but netizens were far from pleased.  

READ: MNS Threatens Makers Of Taarak Mehta For Calling Hindi 'language Of Mumbai'

Reacting to the row, Asit Kumar Modi took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Mumbai is in Maharashtra and our Maharashtra’s language is Marathi. There is no doubt in this.” 

“I am an Indian, a Maharashtrian and a Gujarati too. And I respect all the languages. Jai Hind,” he continued. 

READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Pens A Heartfelt Note For Co-stars; Read

He also tweeted another video where Shailesh Lodha, who plays the character of Taarak Mehta, is heard saying that one should respect each other’s languages and above all, the language of love triumphs. 

Netizens, however, were not pleased. One wrote, "We demand an oral apology video in the next episode." 

"Who gave you the right to say that Mumbai's language was Hindi. The language of Gujarat might be Hindi, but that does not mean Maharashtra's language will also be the same. Show that Mumbai's language is Marathi," another wrote. 

"Despite knowing everything, don't try to create a scene. Mumbai is Marathi and Marathi is Mumbai, " was another response. 

 

Jethalal’s father, played by Amit Bhatt, is heard saying in a recent episode, “See, our Gokuldham is in Mumbai, what is Mumbai’s language? Hindi. That is why we will write the thought for the day in Hindi.” 

He continued, “If our Gokuldam would’ve been in Chennai, we’d have written it in Tamil, and if our Gokuldam would’ve been in America and Europe, we’d have written in English,”   

READ: Salman Khan's Special Appearances In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Maharashtra Navnirman Film wing’s Chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of spreading ‘propaganda’ though the dialogue and how Maharashtrian artists working on the show might have felt it as an ‘insult’. He even threatened to teach them a lesson. 

General Secretary of MNS, Shalini Thackeray threatened to give Marathi ‘suvichar’ below their ears, referring to a slap. 

READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Completes 2900 'happysodes'; Cast And Crew Are Excited

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK