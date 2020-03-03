The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

MNS Threatens Makers Of Taarak Mehta For Calling Hindi 'language Of Mumbai'

Politics

MNS issued a warning to the makers of Indian daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over their episode claiming Hindi as the common language of Mumbai

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
MNS

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday issued a warning to the makers of Indian daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over their episode claiming Hindi as the common language of Mumbai. 

The chairman of the Maharashtra Navnirman Film Staff Ameya Khopkar said that the makers of the show are very well aware that 'Marathi' is the commonly spoke language of Mumbai and yet they decided to spread such systematic propaganda from the series. Calling the makers of the show as 'Gujarati insects' he further said that at least the Maharashtrian artists working in the show should have felt ashamed about it. He also threatened to teach them a lesson. 

READ | MNS Alleges Trees In Govt Quarters Injected With Chemicals, Felled To Put Up Hoardings

In the video, one of the characters said, "That our Gokuldham is in Mumbai and the common language of Mumbai is Hindi and hence we write the 'Suvichar' (Thought for the day) in Hindi. Soiimiarky if pour society was in Chennai we must have written it in Tamil..."

READ | SHOCKING: MNS Puts Up Posters Offering Cash Reward For 'info On Pak-B'desh Infiltrators'

MNS threatens

Taking to Twitter, General Secretary of MNS, Shalini Thackeray reiterated the same. In her tweet, she said, "If these SAB TV does not agree that Mumbai's 'common language' is not Hindi but Marathi. Then the Maharashtra soldiers will have to write 'Suvichar' under their ears! That too in Marathi! Then they Can you read the 'Marathi thoughts under your ear' properly!!"

 

READ | Best TV Shows Of The Decade From Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma To CID

READ | Raj Thackeray Backs CAA At MNS Rally, Questions ‘why Admit Muslims From Pakistan?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS