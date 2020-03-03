MNS Threatens Makers Of Taarak Mehta For Calling Hindi 'language Of Mumbai'

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday issued a warning to the makers of Indian daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over their episode claiming Hindi as the common language of Mumbai.

The chairman of the Maharashtra Navnirman Film Staff Ameya Khopkar said that the makers of the show are very well aware that 'Marathi' is the commonly spoke language of Mumbai and yet they decided to spread such systematic propaganda from the series. Calling the makers of the show as 'Gujarati insects' he further said that at least the Maharashtrian artists working in the show should have felt ashamed about it. He also threatened to teach them a lesson.

READ | MNS Alleges Trees In Govt Quarters Injected With Chemicals, Felled To Put Up Hoardings

In the video, one of the characters said, "That our Gokuldham is in Mumbai and the common language of Mumbai is Hindi and hence we write the 'Suvichar' (Thought for the day) in Hindi. Soiimiarky if pour society was in Chennai we must have written it in Tamil..."

READ | SHOCKING: MNS Puts Up Posters Offering Cash Reward For 'info On Pak-B'desh Infiltrators'

MNS threatens

Taking to Twitter, General Secretary of MNS, Shalini Thackeray reiterated the same. In her tweet, she said, "If these SAB TV does not agree that Mumbai's 'common language' is not Hindi but Marathi. Then the Maharashtra soldiers will have to write 'Suvichar' under their ears! That too in Marathi! Then they Can you read the 'Marathi thoughts under your ear' properly!!"

READ | Best TV Shows Of The Decade From Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma To CID

READ | Raj Thackeray Backs CAA At MNS Rally, Questions ‘why Admit Muslims From Pakistan?