Tabu, Athiya Shetty, And Other Celebrity Birthdays This Week (Nov 2-Nov 8)

Many fans await the birthdays of their favourite celebrities. Some fans trend the names of their most liked star on social media or do something special for them on their birthday. Here are the names of the Indian actors who will be celebrating their birthdays this week (November 2- November 8).

Birthdays this week (November 2- November 8)

Esha Deol Takhtani (November 2)

Esha Deol Takhtani's birthday falls on November 2. She is a very well-known Indian actor and model, who is predominantly known for her works in the Hindi movie industry. She is the daughter of the evergreen Bollywood actor, Dharmendra and India’s “dream girl” Hema Malini. The actor made her acting debut with Koi Mere Dil Sey Poochhe (2002), that earned her many awards and nominations, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Poonam Sinha (November 3)

Poonam Sinha's birthday is on November 3, 1949. She is a very popular Indian actor, producer, fashion model, and a politician. She has been crowned as Miss Young India in 1968 and has worked in the Hindi movie industry under the screen name, Komal, in her initial career. Poonam Sinha is the wife of India’s celebrated actor Shatrughan Sinha and the mother of Bollywood actor, Sonakshi Sinha.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey Pen Beautiful Wishes For Ishaan Khatter On His Birthday

Saumya Tandon (November 3)

Saumya Tandon's birthday is on November 3, 1984. She is a very popular name in the Indian television and movie industry. The actor is best known for playing the character of Anita Mishra on &TV’s popular comedy series, opposite Aasif Sheikh. She is also also known for hosting reality shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, Entertainment Ki Raat, and more.

Milind Soman (November 4)

Milind Soman's birthday is on November 4, 1965. He is a popular Indian supermodel, actor, producer, and fitness promoter. He is an icon of the 90s, who enjoys a huge fanbase across the world for his charming looks. The artist has often been in the headlines for his strong personality and bold statements.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Note On 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's Birthday

Tabu (November 4)

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi is most commonly known by her screen name Tabu. Tabu's birthday is on November 4, 1971. She is a very popular and celebrated Indian actor, who is predominantly known for her works in the Hindi movie industry. The actor has also appeared in movies of different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi.

Athiya Shetty (November 5)

Athiya Shetty's birthday is on November 5, 1992. She is an emerging Bollywood actor. She is the daughter of the very popular Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty. The actor debuted in the romantic action film Hero for which she received a Filmfare award nomination for the Best Female Debut.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Is Excited For Her Birthday; Feels A Fantastic Year Is Lying Ahead

Sahil Khan (November 5)

Sahil Khan's birthday is on November 5, 1976. He is an Indian movie actor, fitness entrepreneur, and a YouTuber. He is best known for increasing fitness awareness and has even won awards from many prestigious health and fitness experts in Mumbai. His YouTube channel has over 4.4 Million Subscribers.

Anushka Shetty (November 7)

Sweety Shetty, most commonly known as Anushka Shetty's birthday is on November 7. She is a very popular Indian actor and model, who is predominantly known for her works in the Telugu and Tamil movie industries. The actor has won many awards, including three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, TN State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards from eight nominations.

Also Read | Esha Deol Pens Inspiring Birthday Note For Self; See Post

Nandita Das (November 7)

Nandita Das' birthday is on November 7. She is a very popular Indian actor and director. The artist has appeared in over 40 feature movies in ten different languages. Her directorial debut Firaaq (2008), premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and travelled to more than 50 festivals, winning over 20 awards.

Kamal Haasan (November 7)

Kamal Haasan's birthday is on November 7, 1954. He is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Many have praised Kamal Haasan’s contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognised as a huge influence for actors and moviemakers in the industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.