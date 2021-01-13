Take This 'True Beauty' Quiz And Prove You're A True-blue Fan Of The K-drama

True Beauty is a popular South Korean television show that premiered on tvN on December 9, 2020. The show releases new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 KST. The k-drama is taking up the world by the storm due to its plot as well as the fan following of the main leads. True Beauty is scheduled to run for a total of 16 episodes and will broadcast its finale at the end of February. The show will air its 10th episode on Thursday i.e. January 14, 2021.

The story revolves around the life of a girl named Im Ju Kyeong, a high schooler who suffers from low confidence stemming from her appearance and therefore, decides to hide it with the help of makeup. Take this True Beauty quiz to test your knowledge about the Kdrama True Beauty. The questions are based on True Beauty plot and other True Beauty trivia.

True Beauty Quiz

1. The k-drama is an official adaptation of the popular webtoon. What is the name of that webtoon?

True Beauty or Goddess Advent

Heirs

The God of High School

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

2. True Beauty cast includes a member from a boy band named Cha Eun-woo. What is the name of the Kpop band?

EXO

ASTRO

GOT7

ATEEZ

3. The plot of True Beauty is set in a high school story backdrop. Which of these Kdramas are NOT based on high school love concept?

Boys Over Flowers

Heirs

Playful Kiss

Legend of the Blue Sea

4. Who is the writer of the Line webtoon named True Beauty?

Kim Hee-min

Lee Jong-beom

Yaongyi

Oh Seong-dae

5. The main cast of True Beauty, Cha Eun Woo, has featured in many various South Korean dramas. Here is a list of his shows, choose the one which does not feature the actor-singer.

My Brilliant Life

Gangnam Beauty

The King: Eternal Monarch

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung

6. Actor Moon Ga Young, who plays the lead role in True Beauty, did not feature in which of these K-dramas?

Tempted

City Hunter

Welcome to Waikiki 2

Find Me in Your Memory

7. The actor Hwang In Yeop, who is the second lead in the hit show True Beauty made his debut with South Korean drama?

The Tale of Nokdu

18 again

Why

Freshman

True Beauty trivia answers

1. True Beauty

2. ASTRO

3. Legend of the Blue Sea

4. Yaongyi

5. The King: Eternal Monarch

6. City Hunter

7. Why



