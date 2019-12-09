Thalaivar 168: Sun Pictures Announces The Cast Of The Movie; Meena To Play The Lead?

After completing shooting for Darbar, legendary veteran actor Rajinikanth has now reportedly signed his next film, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The movie is going to be Siruthai Siva next directorial work and is being produced by Sun Pictures. Still, in the pre-production phase, Thalaivar 168 has not yet begun filming. In fact, the casting for the movie is not complete either. However, recent reports have now revealed that it is likely that actor Meena will be playing the lead female role in the upcoming film.

Sun Pictures, the movie’s production banner, posted a video on their Twitter handle. It said that Sun Pictures and Rajinikanth are collaborating for the third time for their upcoming project Thalaivar 168. They have earlier associated together for S. Shankar’s Enthiran and Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. According to media reports, Thalaivar 168 will be set in the rural backdrop and its pre-production work has started.

After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva#Thalaivar168BySunPictures pic.twitter.com/AL5Z6ryjbG — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 11, 2019

Prakash Raj to be part of Thalaiver 168:

According to the Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, actor Prakash Raj will also join the Thailaivar 168 cast. On Monday, the production house announced that the talented actor Prakash Raj has joined the cast with an image of him. The actor is joining the cast and will share the screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth.

On Monday, Sun Pictures, the production house backing Thalaivar 168, wrote that they were ‘delighted’ to welcome Keerthy Suresh on board the movie. Sharing a video of an image of Keerthy Suresh, they also highlighted that it was the first time the lead pair is working together.

Thalaivar 168 is set to begin filming during the first week of December itself, so it is likely that we will know soon if Meena has indeed been added to the cast or not. The release date for the movie has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's latest film Darbar is set to release on January 10, 2020.

