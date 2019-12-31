Thalapathy-64 First Look To Show Female Leads Getting Into High-octane Action Sequences?

Bigil star Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 64th film and the movie is tentatively titled as Thalapathy-64. The film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Karnataka, and amid which, the makers of the much-anticipated movie decided to treat the audience by unveiling Vijay Sethupathi's first look from the film on December 31. In a surprise announcement, the makers of Talapathy-64 revealed the release date of the first-look poster, which has intrigued fans about the same. Meanwhile, there are reports saying that the poster will reveal that the female leads will showcase some pumping action scenes in the movie.

Thalapathy-64 first look to have a strong connection with women power?

Now that the makers of Thalapathy-64 have officially announced the date and time and the first look revelation, fans cannot wait to see what is coming their way. Currently, #Thalapathy64 is trending on Twitter with several fans sharing the first look, talking about their excitement for the movie. Moreover, there are reports saying that the Thalapathy-64 first look will reveal that the women leads in the film- Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will showcase some breath-taking action sequences in the movie. However, the poster will reveal it all at 5 pm on December 31.

Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play the role of an antagonist in the film. Thalapathy-64 features a power-packed cast of Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. The film will be produced by XB Film Creators and the music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Here's how netizens reacted to the announcement poster

Enna neengalum "Nanba" nu sollureenga ! 😍💖💥 wow nice, bro pic.twitter.com/86LpiYb0LB — saran (@ThalapathySN6) December 28, 2019

The much anticipated & our very own #Thalapathy64 First look to be unveiled on 31st at 5 PM 🖤#Thalapathy64FirstLook pic.twitter.com/g4AzouGVbD — Thalapathy Nandha (@Ghilli_Nandha) December 28, 2019

