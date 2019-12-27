Thalapathy 64: Super Good Films Gets Theatrical Rights For Kerala Release Of Vijay-starrer

Thalpathy 64, starring actor Vijay in the crucial role is all set to hit the screens in the summer of 2020. The movie is being directed by Maangaram and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The production of the film kick-started in early October. The movie is being shot over the past few days in Shimoga in Karnataka. The entire cast of the film is also present in Shimoga for the shooting of their parts. During the fast shooting pace, there have been news reports claiming that the film's Kerala theatrical rights have been acquired by the popular Tamil producer RB Choudhary's production company Super Good Films.

Reportedly, Vijay's close relative Xavier Britto is also producing film Thalapathy 64 under the banner of XB Film Creators banner. It is also said that actor Vijay has had a close association with RB Choudhary's Super Good Films even before. In the past, the producer has produced five movies starring Vijay like Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Thirupaachi, Shahjahan, Jilla and Poove Unakkaga. It is assumed that because of Vijay's huge fan base, the Super Good Films has grabbed the opportunity to release the movie in Kerala as well.

More details about Thalapathy 64

It is also reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi will also join the team for the next schedule of the film. The latest news suggests that he is expected to join the crew in the next few days and the scenes that will be featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will reportedly be shot in a prison backdrop. Apart from Vijay, the movie will also be starring Arjun Das, Shanthanu, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan in the pivotal roles. In August this year, Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted that he would be working with Vijay in a film produced by Xavier Britto. The movie is expected to release in April 2020.

