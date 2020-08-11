The Bachelor's Melissa Rycroft Asks For ‘kindness’ Before Controversial Episode Retelecast

The Bachelor is one of the most binge-watched dating reality shows. As of today, the Bachelor season 13 contestant, Melissa Rycroft took to Instagram to request fans to be kind. This news comes before the repeat telecast of Bachelor’s episode from season 13.

In season 13, Jason from the Bachelor proposed to Melissa Rycroft for marriage. However, after the season finale, Jason Mesnick changed his mind and proposed to Molly Mesnick. Molly Mesnick was the runner-up of season 13. Further, Jason and Molly Mesnick are currently married.

Melissa Rycroft captioned the Instagram post as, “Please be kind to us tonight....

Listen, nothing about it was ideal, I think we can all agree to that. But it doesn’t change the fact that the outcome was inevitable.

People always ask, “Are you still mad at them?” Why? Why would I be? (First....I was never mad at her at all....). But over a decade later, we’re both married, both have beautiful families, so why still be upset? We all moved on from the situation so long ago, that having to relive it again almost feels like watching other people go through it!

So please be kind. Jason and Molly are great people who have created a beautiful life together. And I’m right where I am supposed to be...and with who I was meant to be with. None of us are angry, none of us hold a grudge, and oddly none of us regret it, because look where it took us! We may have come out if it all a little scarred, but it made us all so much stronger!



However, feel free to enjoy the terrible fashion (lots of satin, hair poufs, and of course the infamous scarf/tank top combo.....) and horrendous trends (barely there eye brows, and over exposed UV skin...)!! I think we might all agree, THAT is the most embarrassing thing to come out from all this....!”

Several fans showered their love on Melissa Rycroft’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further several even extended support to the Bachelor 13 contestant in the comments section. You can check out Melissa Rycroft’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Current scenario:

As of date, Jason and Molly are married and also have a daughter. Jason from the Bachelor was reportedly married to Hilary Buckholz before. On the other hand, Melissa Rycroft is currently divorced and has three children.

All images sourced from Melissa Rycroft’s Instagram

