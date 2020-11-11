'The Bachelorette' Lead Trista Sutter Talks About Her Wedding Ups & Downs

The Bachelorette Season 1 lead Trista Sutter recently talked about her wedding and all the ups and downs that transpired on the day, in the LadyGang podcast. She also talked about how she and Ryan had a big fight on their special day. Read ahead to know more about the original Bachelorette and her wedding.

Trista Sutter's wedding to Ryan took place almost 17 years ago. She started off by mentioning that the producers of the show were really trying to cover everything and it was becoming a bit awkward. She also added that both she and Ryan had 'pre-wedding jitters' but this wasn't shown in the show. On the topic, she finally added that it was very important to not let any Bachelorette spoilers leak.

Trista then started talking about how she and Ryan had a big fight. The seats at the wedding were 'super-limited' and both Ryan and Trista wanted to have her side of the family. She mentioned that most of the guests were 'ABC execs' and added - 'It was all the Telepictures or Warner Horizo people'.

Talking about the couple's bachelor/bachelorette party, Trista mentioned that the producers had forgotten their binder somewhere and Trista got to see what was in the binder. She explained that in the binder, there were many of her friends and along with information such as their personality traits, likes, dislikes and other stuff. She added that - 'it had, like, their characters, like the storylines for every person' She finally added 'that's TV'.

Had a good time at my wedding, says Trista

Finally, Trista mentioned that despite everything, she really had a fun time at her wedding and that she also thought - 'There's no way in hell I ever would have been able to have the kind of wedding, even a fraction of the kind of wedding, that I had on my own'. Trista also added how she was happy for having saved her parents a 'ton' of money. Trista and Ryan are still married and also have two kids. Their kids names are - Max and Blakesley.

