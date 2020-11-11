John Graham Of 'The Bachelorette' Fame Makes Engagement With Lover Brittni Insta-Official

Wedding is on the cards for The Bachelorette alum John Graham as he proposed to the love of his life over the weekend on the Sonoma Coast, California. After sharing pictures with his then-ladylove and now-fiancée Brittni Nowell on his social media handles quite often, John has finally made his engagement with Brittni Instagram official. The former Bachelorette contestant also shelled out major couple goals by giving fans a sneak-peek into his wedding proposal to his 31-year-old girlfriend and revealed being 'nervous going on one knee'.

The Bachelorette's John Graham engaged

One of The Bachelorette's contestants is now off the market as former contestant John Graham announced his engagement with lover Brittni Nowell, last weekend. Over the weekend, John, who appeared on the fourteenth season of the ABC show, shared a streak of pictures from when he proposed to his ladylove along with penning a heartwarming note for Brittni on his Instagram handle. In the mushy pictures shared by John, soon-to-be-married man and wife looked nothing less than aww-dorable as they flashed their million-dollar smiles at the camera along with Brittni flaunting her engagement ring.

In addition to having netizens swooning over their cutesy proposal pictures from the scenic locale of the Sonoma Coast, The Bachelorette contestant wrote, "It’s official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first". He added, "I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you". Giving everyone an insight into the moment when he proposed to his girlfriend for marriage, John wrote, "I proposed along the Sonoma Coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out at the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me." He concluded writing, "Don’t ever let me go! (sic)".

Check out John Graham's engagement post below:

On the other hand, fiancée Brittni Nowell also took to her Instagram handle to pour her heart out as she said 'Yes' to beau John for marriage. In her heartfelt IG post, Brittni wrote, "He got me good! Absolutely no words to describe how amazing this moment felt. The man I love asked if I’d spend forever with him, we both cried, and I said YES!! I can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my favourite person."

Take a look:

