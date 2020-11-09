The Bachelorette Season 16 Introduces Tayshia Adams With 'brand-new' Promo And Poster

The Bachelorette is an American reality show which first aired in January 2003. With season 16 of the show currently on air, the fans are in for a treat as Clare Crawley is going to be replaced by Tayshia Adams in the Bachelorette. The official announcement was made on Thursday, after which she made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Tayshia Adams as the new Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams is officially the new bachelorette as she replaced Clare Crawley in The Bachelorette. The Bachelorette Season 16 promo shows Tayshia Adams going through Twitter on her phone while being dressed in a gown filled with tweets, statements and headlines speculating about all the rumors surrounding this season of the reality show. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Clare Crawley exited the show as she got engaged to Dale Moss and they both left the La Quinta Resort, Palm Springs was where the show was being filmed.

Tayshia made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and told the host that the production gave her a call in summer and wanted her to step in, but didn't reveal any details. Adding to that, she mentioned, the only one who knew she was going to be the Bachelorette was her mom.

Tayshia Adams in the Bachelorette promo

The Bachelorette season 16 promo is here. It has a lot of drama and contestants waiting for the replacement of Clare Crawley. Tayshia Adams says in the trailer, "I'm coming here with the purest of intentions and I just want you guys to be real, I got married and divorced at a really young age and I feel like this is my time to really dive in deep and find my life partner. I definitely feel like my husband is here. I am so genuinely happy."

"I'm truly giving it a chance and it's more than I've ever opened up myself to, but I also have to follow my heart," she adds. Tayshia calls her journey a whirlwind of emotions, as she breaks down over her fears. "The fear of divorce will forever stay with me. And I never want to experience the heartache that I experienced in my last marriage. It's just, like, a lot," she concludes in tears.

Image Credits: Tayshia Adams Instragram Account

