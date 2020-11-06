Clare Crawley Gets Engaged To Dale Moss In New Episode Of 'The Bachelorette 2020'

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged on the November 5 episode of The Bachelorette. The show had just premiered on October 13, 2020, and would have gone on for a longer period of time had the couple not rushed into their relationship, reports said. Read ahead to know more about the couple:

The Bachelorette 2020

The Bachelorette 2020 came to a quick end on November 5 when Dale proposed to Clare. Many fans noted that Clare Crawley's engagement ring was quite lovely and the couple seemed very happy together. Fans saw the couple share a romantic day together and both Clare and Dale confessed that they loved each other in a previous episode. Then a few days later, Dale proposed and Clare said yes.

Dale mentioned in his proposal that the minute he 'stepped out of the limo', he knew it was special. He further added that he knew there was no denying the connection they both felt. He went on to say that the best time in their relationship was yet to come and he only wanted to make her 'happy each and every day.'

Are Clare and Dale still together?

The Bachelorette had to stop filming in the middle due to the pandemic and many fans wondered if the couple was still together. Reports added that the two had remained in touch even when the show wasn't running and even though Clare mentioned she was sad to disappoint other contestants, she added that she truly loved Dale. She also took to Instagram to share the news. Take a look:

In the post, Clare added that it was 'official' and that love won. She also added that she was engaged to Dale. Fans could also see three pictures of the couple together. Fans had a mixed reaction on the whole thing and some fans added that they were happy the couple got married and other fans expressed that Clare was a very bad Bachelorette. Some fans also commented that they were disappointed that they couldn't know more about the other 16 contestants.

