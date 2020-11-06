The Bachelorette 2020: Are Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Engaged? Find Out

Episode 4 of The Bachelorette aired on November 5, and fans got to witness what they had tuned in to this season expecting. Clare Crawley finally decides to leave her season in the middle, with Dale Moss. Tayshia Adams also entered the show and filled in Clare’ shoes as the new Bachelorette. The 39-year-old hairstylist and reality TV star Clare had voiced her strong affection for Dale from Episode 1 of the show. She finally decided to pursue her newfound love instead of hanging around till the season’s end. Read on to find out whether Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are engaged:

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss engaged?

Clare Crawley finally took to her Instagram on November 6 and posted pictures of the pair’s engagement. The 31-year-old former NFL player Dale Moss also posted extremely romantic pictures of the pair’s engagement, with a sweet caption that said, “Never a point I won’t show up for you”. The Bachelor Nation’s official YouTube channel also uploaded an almost 6-minute long video that featured the couple’s romantic speeches to one another and their engagement.

While expressing his feelings Dale said, “From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special," he told Clare. "I know you and me, we both felt it immediately. There was absolutely no denying it. You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believe in us, you believe in you and me. I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the earth for me and I'm so grateful for that. I want to make you happy each and every day so with that being said, Clare, will you marry me?" Not even a fraction of a second had passed before she responded with a resounding, "Yes!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the pair's engagement

This election has more cliffhangers than The Bachelorette. — Kendall Schmidt (@HeffronDrive) November 6, 2020

the bachelorette season ended before nevada finished counting #TheBachelorette — kristo (@kristocuri) November 6, 2020

#TheBachelorette

When you came on the bachelorette to be famous but then you have to get married after 1 date pic.twitter.com/YP1VsMDVM3 — Elizabeth Hatton (@ElizabethHatt11) November 6, 2020

Claire: “My parents got engaged after knowing each other for three weeks”

Dale after knowing claire for 3 weeks:#TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/Md1QWbWVXd — Mackenzie (@Mackenzie8870) November 6, 2020

It’s gonna take Nevada longer to count votes than it took this woman to pick a husband #bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/8gRvLkSUw3 — mellow_knee (@knee_mellow) November 6, 2020

Fans dub Clare Crawley “the worst bachelorette ever”

Season 16 of the dating reality show was a rollercoaster from the get-go as the season had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Then news about Clare picking Dale Moss as her fiance and leaving the show mid-season started making rounds and speculations sky-rocketed. Then arrived the news stating that a former Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams had become the new Bachelorette in season 16. Many fans were disappointed at how Clare had handled the entire situation with Dale and other suitors from episode 1 of the show.

She kept ignoring the other men and keeping them on stand by as she snuck around with Dale in an earlier episode. Clare also cancelled a group date and then disappeared with Dale *twice* during the cocktail party. As the other suitors were twiddling their thumbs and waiting for her and Dale to reappear, the duo was having some intimate time in Clare’s room. This prompted many fans to dub Clare as the 'worst bachelorette ever.'

Clare is the worst bachelorette in history. Like she’s a fine person, just a terrible bachelorette lol — riley (@RiWilliams13) October 29, 2020

Zach was totally going to kiss her. @Clare_Crawley is THE WORST BACHELORETTE. I feel for my dude. He’s so better off. #bachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/pl1sNlLZXg — Tori (@breatheashley) October 28, 2020

i’m going to say it: clare may be the worst lead of all bachelor or bachelorette leads #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7l5xVaxMBu — Katie ES 👻🍂🕷 (@ohheykt) October 28, 2020

all of bachelor nation watching close ups of clare and dale make out for two straight minutes:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2vNB7fgsHP — reagan (@reaganeckley) November 6, 2020

Image Source: Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Instagram)

