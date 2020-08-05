'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama Between 'Boys' & 'Heroes'; Watch

Amazon Prime Video dropped the final trailer of the second season of The Boys and fans of the show are very excited already. Amazon Prime had announced the second season of The Boys last year and during the comic-con at Sao Paulo, their panel had released a trailer for the second season. However, now it has released the final trailer on digital platforms for everybody to watch.

The Boys season 2 trailer

The Boys Season 2 official trailer shows the characters of the show fighting against their losses from Season one. Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbel and the team run from the law and struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. The trailer also shows that Vought, a company which markets and monetizes the heroes makes money on the panic over the threat of Supervillains. A new hero, Stormfront shakes up the company and then challenges Homelander, who is already known to be unstable and an egotistical. Watch the trailer below.

Details about The Boys

The first season of The Boys became wildly popular among the fans and received an 8.7 rating on IMDb. The Boys is an American superhero web series that is adapted from the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It revolves around a team of vigilantes as they fight back against individual who have superpowers but abuse their abilities.

The Boys is set in a universe where the general public regards super-powered individuals as heroes. However, outside their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The show revolves around two groups, one which comprises of the Seven, Vought International’s superhero team and the second is the titular Boys who are vigilantes who attempt to keep the corrupted heroes under control. The Boys despise all superpowered people and the superhero team is led by an egotistical and unstable Homelander.

'The Boys' Season 2 cast

The highly anticipated show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty among others. The show has been developed by Eric Kripke. The Boys season 2 is all set to release on Friday, September 4th. The show will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and after the premiere on September 4th, fresh episodes will release on each Friday thereafter.

Image credits: The Boys Instagram account

