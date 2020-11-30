'The Call' Ending Explained: What Happened At The Ending Of The Park Shin Hye-thriller?

The Call 2020 Korean movie surely grabbed a lot of attention on social media as people were seen discussing what the ending of this South Korean thriller movie actually meant? Many people were seen to be perplexed about what the movie's ending actually meant. The Call was released on November 27 at 1:30 pm according to Indian time. The thriller movie is written and directed by Lee Chung-Hyun. The Call 2020 ending explained synopsis is given below.

The Call 2020 ending explained

The ending of The Call saw the protagonist Seo Yeon mourning by her mother's grave in the future. However, when she turns back she realises that her mother is alive. The last scene then shows her and her mother walking away, which confuses the viewers about whether Seo Yeon survived the fall and didn't actually die in the first place or whether there was some other connection to this ending? The post-credits of the movie create some more confusion in the user's minds.

The Call Korean movie ending Explanation

The post-credits of The Call indicate that Young Sook didn't actually die after she fell from a great height. What happened was that Young Sook had called herself from the future to give some advice to her past self so that she could escape her own death. This is confirmed when we see that when Seo Yeon's mother throws Young Sook, she doesn't actually die, as the viewers can spot her opening her eyes when she was lying in the pool of blood.

It is also shown that when Young Sook opens her eyes and finds Seo Yeon walking with her mother from the graveyard disappearing, it could indicate that Young sook may have been able to save her past self which thus creates an alternative timeline, where Seo Yeon is seen losing her mother. One possibility indicates that Seo Yeon and her mother may have escaped and the other possible ending indicates that as Young Sook was survived the fall, she may have killed Seo Yeon's mother and that's why she is seen disappearing while she is walking with Seo Yeon.

The Call is an edge of the seat thriller made by director Lee Chung-Hyun. It is his second movie as a director. The official synopsis about the movie on Netflix reads as, “Connected by phone in the same home but 20 years apart, a serial killer puts another woman’s past-and life-on the line to change her own fate.” The movie features several talented actors like Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, Park Ho San, Oh Jung Se, Lee Dong Hwi, Uhm Chae Young in key roles.

