'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 25 : Somu Shekhar Wins The Call Centre Task

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 25 episode starts with the continuation of The Call Center Task that started in the previous episode. The previous episode ended with a bitter war between Aari, Balaji and Samyuktha during the task. Read the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update below.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update -

Sanam exploded Rio

In yesterday’s episode, Sanam exploded on Rio. She accused him of playing in groups and targeting other people in nominations. She opposed him of lacking individuality and raised an older issue. The issue was about Aari who was abused by his so-called group.

Nisha’s complaint

While Nisha was resting, Rio entered and started to make fun of her. Nisha often feels like Rio is checking on her. Due to this, Nisha raised a complaint to Biggboss and says that if Rio would stand for the captaincy task again, she would not allow so.

Som Shekhar called Gabby

As the next caller, Som called Gabby. Som starts praising her beauty and talking about her looks. Som then starts asking her funny questions and they start joking around on the call. Both start having a hilarious conversation about Gabby’s dog. As the conversation continued, Gabby started feeling funny and soon disconnected the call wishing him good luck. Gabby again called Som to ask for the feedback of the call. Som gave Gabby three stars. As the conversation was small, Som became the winner of that round.

Sanam’s taunt

After Som and Gabby’s call, Sanam taunted Gabby. She said that Gabby was the one who easily gave up the ask. The two of them get into a small argument since then.

Bala apologized to Shivani

Later, Bala talks to Shivani and tell her that he feels as if Shivani was avoiding him unnecessarily. Shivani explained to Bala that she had no issues with him and did not speak much with him as he was busy with the others. Shivani tells Bala that she did not want to disturb him. After her explanation, Bala apologized to her for misunderstanding her.

Ramya’s Nomination

Jithan got the next call from Ramya. On the call, Ramya teased him for his voice. Later, Ramya triggered him about nominations, while Jithan was just nodding. Ramya requested Jithan to disconnect the call and so he did. Calling back, Jithan asked Ramya for feedback and Ramya gave him five stars. The episode ended with Bigg Boss announcing Ramya to be nominated for the next week.

