'The Jungle Book' Comeback To 'Ramayan' TRP Update: Television News Recap Of The Week

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of all the television shows has been halted. However, to entertain the audience amid the nationwide lockdown, a lot of yesteryears' iconic television shows have made a comeback on the small screen. Some of them have also managed to break the TRP records by garnering a viewership in millions.

While everyone is advised to practice self-isolation, a lot of celebrities of the Indian television industry were interviewed from home by various online portals this week. Therefore, here is a news recap of all the major happenings in the television industry this week that you need to catch up with:

1) The Jungle Book makes a comeback on DD National

After re-airing its most iconic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, DD National recently took to Twitter to announce that they are bringing back the iconic cartoon show The Jungle Book on the small screen too. The first episode of the animated show re-aired on April 8, 2020. The Jungle Book airs at 1 pm every day.

2) Ramayan TRP break records within a week of its rerun

Ramanand Sagar's highly-popular mythological show Ramayan made a comeback on DD National on March 28, 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Within a week of its rerun, Ramayan broke all the TRP records as it garnered a massive viewership and started trending on social media as well. The show airs twice every day at 9 am and 9 pm.

Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia ) — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

3) Ekta Kapoor's Hum Paanch to re-air soon on Zee TV

Ekta Kapoor's show Hum Paanch used to air on Zee TV from 1995-1999. The lead cast of the show comprised Vidya Balan, Shoma Anand, Ashok Saraf, Amita Nangia, Vandana Pathak, Priyanka Mehra, Rakhi Vijan, and Bhairavi Raichura. Zee TV recently took to Twitter to announce that the show will re-air on their channel from April 13, 2020.

Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga!

Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ? #ReliveTheFun pic.twitter.com/pGtEoOej4v — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 9, 2020

4) Rashami Desai spilled the beans on her equation with Sidharth Shukla post-Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Rashami Desai was recently interviewed by an online portal. During the interview, Desai was asked about her bond with the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shuka. The actor stated that she shares a cool bond with Shukla and also wished him and Shehnaaz Gill after the release of their song Bhula Dunga.

5) Ramayan actor Sundar Kalani passed away

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has been making headlines ever since its rerun on DD National. Recently, Sundar Kulkarni, who played the role of Sugreev in the show passed away and the cause of his death is not known as of yet. Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in Ramayan, took to Twitter to share the news.

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

