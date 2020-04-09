Netizens Request DD National To Bring Original Title Track Of 'The Jungle Book' Back

After re-airing Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Shaktimaan, DD National recently took to Twitter to announce that they are bringing the iconic animation show The Jungle Book back on television. The first episode of the television show re-aired on April 8, 2020. However, fans were shocked and disappointed when they did not get to listen to the classic title track of the show, 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' written by Gulzar.

The Jungle Book fans request DD National to bring back original title track

Due to the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India, DD National decided to re-air some of its iconic shows on their television channel to keep the audience entertained during the Coronavirus outbreak. After bringing back its most-popular mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat back on television, they decided to re-air the animated cartoon show The Jungle Book too.

However, the fans of the show were left disappointed after the first episode of the show re-aired on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The original title track of the show, 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' was replaced by a new title track. Therefore, a lot of users took to their Twitter handles to request the channel to bring back the original title song. Check out some of the tweets of Twitter users below:

Where is that EPIC song "Jungle Jungle bat chali hai pata chala hai " It is the soul of #JungleBook please bring it. @DDNational https://t.co/XsWz4dHf0S — Ashutosh Sharma (@advashutosh20) April 8, 2020

Sorry DD National its not right to play with our emotions. Plz play original jungle book song" jungle jungle baat chali hai pata chala hai".plz plz plz. — Neeraj Singh (@singh2neeraj) April 8, 2020

Yo @DDNational this is not the actual Jungle Book which used to be telecast in DD National long back. Where is that Jungle book where Nana Patekar was the voice of Sher Khan and which started with the song "Chaddi Pehenke Phool Khila hai" — 📯🐃 (@biscuit_rotti) April 8, 2020

Where is the original song? Jungle jungle baat chali hai .. highly disappointed @DDNational please play the original song . pic.twitter.com/TwMMTzrIum — sushmita (@beauty_3891) April 8, 2020

