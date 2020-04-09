The Debate
Netizens Request DD National To Bring Original Title Track Of 'The Jungle Book' Back

Television News

The Jungle Book's fans request DD National to bring back the original title track of the show 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' back after its rerun on April 8

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
the jungle book

After re-airing Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Shaktimaan, DD National recently took to Twitter to announce that they are bringing the iconic animation show The Jungle Book back on televisionThe first episode of the television show re-aired on April 8, 2020. However, fans were shocked and disappointed when they did not get to listen to the classic title track of the show, 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' written by Gulzar.

Also Read | 'The Jungle Book' Re-run: Mowgli And His Tales Are Back On Doordarshan

The Jungle Book fans request DD National to bring back original title track 

Due to the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India, DD National decided to re-air some of its iconic shows on their television channel to keep the audience entertained during the Coronavirus outbreak. After bringing back its most-popular mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat back on television, they decided to re-air the animated cartoon show The Jungle Book too.

However, the fans of the show were left disappointed after the first episode of the show re-aired on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The original title track of the show, 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' was replaced by a new title track. Therefore, a lot of users took to their Twitter handles to request the channel to bring back the original title song. Check out some of the tweets of Twitter users below:

Also Read | 'Ramayan': Doordarshan Trolled Sonakshi Sinha With Poll After Episode? Netizens Convinced

Also Read | Ramanand Sagar's Son Moti Sagar Expresses Delight Over Re-run Of 'Ramayan' Epic

Also Read | 'Shaktimaan' Cast Then & Now: Here Is How The Cast Has Transformed Over The Years

 

 

First Published:
