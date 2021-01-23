'The Legend Of Hanuman' Trailer To 'Shameless'; A Look At Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

From Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming film The Legend of Hanuman's trailer to the teaser of Dwayne Johnson's biographical-comedy titled Young Rock, a handful of creators have released promos of their upcoming projects. While most of these trailers received lukewarm responses, some of them also received an overwhelming response from netizens. Take a look at all the trailers released in the third week of January 2021, which is January 16 to January 23.

The legend of Hanuman trailer

On January 20, Disney+ Hotstar dropped The Legend of Hanuman's trailer, which will be an animated series. The 13-episode animated web series will feature the remarkable self-discovery journey of Lord Hanuman. The series, which will start premiering on the streaming giant from January 29, will be narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar. As per the trailer, the series will explore his extraordinary journey of self-discovery.

Ek veer yoddha se bhagwan tak ka safar. Dekhiye mahabali ki undekhi kahani.



Young Rock trailer

Inspired by the earlier life of Dwayne Johnson, the plot of the upcoming project will revolve around Dwayne Johnson’s initial years and he is in fact said to appear in each episode of the show. The teaser gives the February premiere date on NBC for Dwayne Johnson’s series. The Jumanji star also mentioned in his caption that Adrian Groulx will be portraying 10-year-old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson, Bradley Constant will be playing the character of the 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu will be playing 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson.

Monster Hunter trailer

On January 22, American actor Milla Jovovich's upcoming film Monster Hunter's trailer was dropped. According to the trailer, Milla Jovovich's character Captain Natalie Artemis had her loyal soldiers come out in the desert to find a lost soldier. The film, which has been released in the United States on December 18, 2020, will release in India on February 5.

Double Patty trailer

The trailer of the South Korean movie, Double Patty, will feature Red Velvet's Irene aka Bae Joo Hyun and Shin Seung Ho. The trailer started with the daily life of Lee Hyun Ji and how she managed her studies while working in a restaurant and other part-time jobs. Meanwhile, it showed Kang Woo Ram working at a restaurant and a club. The film is expected to release on February 17.

Shameless trailer

As soon as the trailer of this upcoming short-film was dropped, it created a storm on the internet. Directed by Keith Gomes, Shameless will feature Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal in the key roles. As per the below trailer, the central protagonist constantly orders food from various delivery services, who he doesn't appear to be happy with.

