'The Legend Of Hanuman Sootradhar' Trailer Has Fans 'eagerly Waiting'; Watch

Disney+Hotstar VIP recently released the trailer of the much-awaited series The Legend Of Hanuman. The animated web series will feature the remarkable self-discovery journey of Lord Hanuman. The 13-episode series, narrated by Sharad Kelkar, will be premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 29, 2021, and will be available in seven languages. On watching the trailer of the series, fans could not stop going gaga over it as they began trending it on social media.

From fighting demons to trying to save Sita, the trailer showcases the many acts of the righteousness of Lord Ram. However, the trailer also shows his extraordinary journey of self-discovery and how the people around him helped him discover the God within him. The trailer begins with young Hanuman moving towards the sun. In the next scene, he is then seen helping Ram whose wife, Sita, has been kidnapped. Apart from that, he is also seen fighting the many demons and is always seen doing what is right.

The Legend of Hanuman trailer also shows a few gripping scenes that will leave fans thrilled. The show brings forth the power of great storytelling, mixing myths with words and phrases that are easy to understand, making it a perfect watch for children, adults, and families. Watch The Legend of Hanuman Sootradhar's trailer below.

Ek veer yoddha se bhagwan tak ka safar. Dekhiye mahabali ki undekhi kahani.



Hotstar Specials #TheLegendOfHanuman #StreamingFromJanuary29 pic.twitter.com/0f7OoQkPVs — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) January 18, 2021

Also read | Sharad Kelkar To Lend Voice For 'The Legend Of Hanuman', Calls It 'unique Experience'

Taking to their respective social media handle, netizens have gone on to give their reviews about the much-awaited show The Legend of Hanuman Sootradhar. The trailer has been receiving good reviews about acting skills and gist of the show. Some of the users commented saying how much they loved the trailer. While some went on to reveal that the trailer was so good that they cannot wait for the show to release soon. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #TheLegendofHanuman on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “Who needs Avengers, Who needs Superman when we have our very own Lord Hanuman”. While the other one wrote, “What great animation, and dialogues. "Ho gaya? Ab meri baari!" Hanumanji has so much swag in this!! Kudos to all the makers!”. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Also read | Sharad Kelkar Shares Adorable Pics With Daughter While Flying Kites For Makar Sankranthi

#TheLegendofHanuman this looks good.

Quality #animation 👍



Waiting eagerly for this animated series.



Jai Bajrang Bali https://t.co/IA3USeSp01 — Rohit Agrawal (@agrawalrohit_) January 19, 2021

Also read | 'Black Widows' Cast Boasts Of Popular Television Actors Like Mona Singh And Sharad Kelkar

Also read | Sharad Kelkar Shares A Still With Co-star Mona Singh From 'Black Widows'; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.