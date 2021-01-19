'Double Patty' Trailer: Red Velvet's Irene And Shin Seung Ho Make Connection Over Burgers

Red Velvet's Irene aka Bae Joo Hyun and Shin Seung Ho will be seen together in the upcoming film Double Patty. The trailer of the movie was just released. The movie is directed by Baek Seung Hwan who has also worked in movies like Like The First and The First Issue. The South Korean movie is about two young people and how they meet despite their busy schedule. Watch the Double Patty trailer here.

Double Patty Trailer

The trailer starts with the daily life of Lee Hyun Ji and how she manages her studies while working in a restaurant and other part-time jobs. On the other hand, it shows Kang Woo Ram works at a restaurant and a club. The trailer has a beautiful background tune and is interrupted with a sound of stomach growling with the text on the screen saying, "Have you eaten?" Kang is seen standing in front of Lee's restaurant and that is how they first meet. He stutters while ordering and asks her if she is actually selling double patties at the price of one.

It moves to the scene where two of them meet almost every day and smile at each other. The chemistry between the couple increases over burgers and it cuts to a white screen with text that reads, "“When life got to be too much, we met each other." The duo then spends time with each other while holding hands with a pinky promise and walking across the shore. They also sing the OST of the movie together. The trailer ends with Lee saying "Let's go", to which Kang replies, "Together?" She then smiles and says "Let's go together". The movie will release in February.

Double Patty Cast

Irene is also known as Bae Joo Hyun is the main rapper of the girl group, Red Velvet. This is not the first time that she will appear on the big screen. She made her debut with the web drama Women at Game Company (2006). On the other hand, Shin Seung Ho will make his debut on the big screen with this movie. He has been a part of K-drama like How To Buy A Friend, Love Alarm (Netflix), Moment at Eighteen, and many more.

