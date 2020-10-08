What Is The Real Story Behind 'Rugrats'? See Theories About The Hit 90s Show

Every 90s kid will definitely remember the show Rugrats, after all, it is hard not to love those animated babies from the show. The show was aired on Nickelodeon for nine seasons, between 1991 to 2002. Crafted by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, the show focuses on a group of babies and their day-to-day lives filled adventures.

However, recently some crazy theories about the 90s show have been making rounds on the internet. Read on to find out, the Real story behind Rugrats, according to these theories.

The Real Story behind Rugrats

A report on Bustle.com has highlighted various theories about the show. Most of these theories are dark and existential in nature. Here are some of the craziest ones.

Rugrats never happened

Angelica in Rugrats is without a doubt, everyone’s favourite boss baby. However, this theory suggests that Angelica was lonely and imagined the Rugrats to cope with her loneliness. Dill appears to be the only other real baby, as he is the only one she cannot make disappear when she gets all riled up with him. The theory also states that the reason that Dill was unable to talk was that he was the only real baby.

Kimi's Mom Is A Sex Worker

This theory is one of the darkest and also hilarious at the same time. It suggests that when Chas Finster goes to Paris, he makes acquaintance with a sex worker name Kira. They fall in love and he marries her and brings her to America. But, Kira loses custody of her daughter, Kimi, when it is discovered that she's a sex worker and drug addict.

Chuckie Died In A Car Accident

All the OG Rugrats fans might remember that Chuckie's dad was always a bit neurotic. We also know that his mom had passed away in a car accident. However, this theory suggests that Chuckie died in the car accident as well, thus, leaving Chuckie's dad even more off-kilter.

Stu Makes Toys In The Basement, why?

According to this theory, Tommy is stillborn and after Tommy died at birth, Stu Pickles became off-kilter too. Thus, he spent all his time making toys in the basement. It became a way to deal with his grief and a process of mourning.

What’s the reason behind Angelica's Twisted Imagination?

Angelica clearly became the butt of many theories, as this one suggests that she has a pretty dark history. The doll that Angelica always carried around (the ratty-worn out one with the blond hair sticking out) supposedly, reminded her of her biological mother, who was a drug addict and was dead. This makes Angelica very dysfunctional. Charlotte never gives much attention or love to Angelica thus making the poor little girl even lonelier.

