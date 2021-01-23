'Super Over' Movie Review: Netizens Calls It A 'gripping Thriller' With 'crazy Climax'

Super Over is a Telugu-language crime thriller movie. It stars Naveen Chandra, Chandini Chowdary, and Ajay in lead roles. Like several other projects, the film had its premiere on the OTT platform, aha video, on January 22, 2021. Check out the Super Over movie review, Super Over movie rating, and more information about it.

Also Read | 'The White Tiger' Review: Netizens Hail Story, Call It 'engaging & Thought-provoking'

Super Over movie review

Super Over has been released directly on aha video as an original. As it was premiered, many fans have already watched the movie, considering it has a run time of just 1 hour and 23 minutes. They shared Super Over Telugu movie review on the social media platform Twitter. See some of the Super Over movie reviews below.

Brilliant performances again!@Naveenc212,@iChandiniC thank god we heard your voice 🙏 & your action is just incredible!👌

The story is intriguing and execution is perfect!

I hope the director will be watching his master piece he will be really missed 😔#SuperOver @ahavideoIN — teju (@teju8689) January 22, 2021

Decent thriller which happens in a single night.

Nice screenplay.

Just 83 minutes runtime.

3/5#SuperOver #SuperOverReview pic.twitter.com/pPPLdiemtH — Taruneswar (@Taruneswar9) January 22, 2021

#SuperOver simple yet gripping thriller, The twists and the screenplay kept the whole 83 minutes engaging. Another wonderful film from @ahavideoIN@Naveenc212 performance 🔥 and Asusual @iChandiniC stole the show ❤️ Simply Awesome 🤩 & @harshachemudu nailed it. pic.twitter.com/lihIgjMMxw — Balaji (@balaji_bharat06) January 22, 2021

Also Read | 'Kunthi' Movie's Review: Know What This Movie Was All About And How It Was Rated

#SuperOver - Setup at d start is slow but Crispy runtime made it better at the last. All of d twists were way Predictable but d handling of Narrative joins made it look Superb. #Sunny's BG Score is Bang on.

RIP #Praveen sir, Hope u must be enjoying ur success from the top!



3/5 — 𝙼𝙱 (@Harshatweetz) January 22, 2021

#SuperOver is a gripping story with crazy twists! Was hooked till the last scene! Loved @Naveenc212 and @iChandiniC's performances ! Really good stuff on @ahavideoIN🔥 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 22, 2021

Also Read | 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Review: Hard Hitting Reality About Patriarchy In Our Society

Watched the film, it's short And sweet with no dragging and lead actors does well.. even though few unanswered questions left..still it's engaging thriller to watch..@Naveenc212 @iChandiniC @ahavideoIN#SuperOver pic.twitter.com/8c0KI8uaG8 — Be Friend (@SaiakhilPalle) January 22, 2021

#SuperOver :- movie based on a simple plot but filled with great twists in the climax, overall worth watching as it is very short and is quite engaging.Somewhere in heaven the director praveen varma will be delighted to see his work turn out this good❤@Naveenc212 @iChandiniC pic.twitter.com/e71flx3W0B — VijayDeverakonda Trend's (@Karthikkumarch7) January 22, 2021

Also Read | Vakeel Saab Teaser Review: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film Teaser Overlooks The Women

Super Over movie rating and more

Besides Super Over movie review from fans, it has also earned appreciation on IMDb. Currently, the Super Over movie rating on the platform is 8.6 / 10. The plot revolves around three friends; Kaasi, Madhu, and Vasu. Kaasi has plans to go abroad but he gets cheated by the consultant and is now in debt which he has to repay soon. He starts cricket betting to clear his debt and luckily wins ₹1.7 crores.

The drama unfolds on how he collects his prize money with his friends and consequences faced in between with twists turns and surprises coming their way. Naveen Chandra plays Kaasi, Chandini Chowdary portrays Madhu, and Rakendu Mouli essays Vasu. The film also features Harsha Chemudu and Praveen.

Super Over is directed and written by the late Praveen Varma. It is produced by Sudheer Varma under his SAS Pictures production banner. Sunny M.R. has composed the music. Divakar Mani serves as cinematography with S. R. Shekar as the editor. Shooting on the project started in late 2019 and was halted due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It wrapped up in late 2020. With a positive Super Over review, it is expected to do well on the OTT platform.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.