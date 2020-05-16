This Day That Year: Anushka-Virat Spotted In Goa & Other Events That Made The News

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the industry. From fans urging Game of Thrones’s makers to remake its last episode; Hina Khan being trolled for her mother’s day post; to Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny being spotted with Shahid Kapoor’s family, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Over 2 lakh people signed a petition to remake Game of Thrones ending

More than two lakh fans of Game of Thrones signed an online petition insisting HBO to remake the final episode of the series’ final season. They came forward and urged the channel to re-create the epic fantasy show’s last episode with competent writers. According to reports, Dylan D, the petitioner, began the appeal to HBO on Change.org after the premiere of The Bells. Netizens said Game of Thrones’ last episode showed incompetence due to the lack of source material. Reportedly, David Benioff and DB Weiss were under fire for their poor portrayal of women and scriptwriting.

Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny spotted with Shahid Kapoor’s family

The previous year, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor went to Singapore to unveil the actor’s first wax statue at Madame Tussauds. A video of them arriving at the Mumbai airport went viral. While Shahid Kapoor carried Misha, Mira Kapoor held the adorable Zain. However, netizens noticed something unusual and shared their views in the comment section. The eagle-eyed viewers observed a lady dressed in blue jeans and white blazer, who looked quite similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nanny because of her uniform. Take a look at the video.

Hina Khan trolled for her Mother’s Day post on social media

Television actor Hina Khan was trolled for her social media post on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Although viewers liked her post, they made fun of the fact that she used Samsung’s hashtag rather than mentioning her mother’s name. Her caption was heart-touching apart from the brand’s mention. So, Twitterati asked if her mother’s name was a brand’s refrigerator and trolled her for the same. Take a look at her tweet. While she was doing a brand promotion, many people stepped up in her support and slammed those who pulled her leg. Moreover, they mentioned that at least Hina Khan did not make fun of someone else’s mother.

Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support. #SamsungRefrigerator #MomsLoveNonStop @Samsung_IN pic.twitter.com/rxPJesHoXr — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 13, 2018

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Goa photo went viral

Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma in Goa. Reportedly, they wanted to spend some quality time together after the former’s busy schedule. A picture of the couple hanging out in a restaurant broke the internet. The duo was engrossed in a deep conversation. While Anushka Sharma was seen in a comfy white top, Kohli had donned a cool white t-shirt. Take a look at their viral photo.

