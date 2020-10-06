This Day That Year: James Bond's Producer On Female Bond, Priyanka's Ambitions & More

Throughout the years, there have been a number of stories churning out from the entertainment industry which make major headlines. While some of these stories do not make their way through the test of times and become irrelevant, others manage to keep their relevancy. Below are some similar stories from October 6, 2019, and 2018. Check out some of the 'This Day That Year' stories -

1) James Bond producer opened up about a female Bond (2018)

Ever since Daniel Craig announced his last outing as the iconic character of James Bond, there were speculations about who will pick up the mantle of the character. While some fans speculated that Idris Elba will be playing the character next, rumours about a female James Bond had also done the rounds on the internet. However, the film franchise's executive producer had revealed then to the Guardian that Bond is a male character and will stay like that. The producer had revealed that there is no need to change male characters into female ones in order to increase inclusivity in franchise-based films.

2) Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma appeal for a better working environment for women (2018)

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were promoting their film Sui Dhaaga when the allegations made by Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar had made major headlines. The actors were then asked to weigh in on the matter while speaking to IndianExpress. The actors had then appealed that women need better working environments not just in the film industry but everywhere else. Anushka had also stated that while it was a legal matter, it was important to listen to the victim.

3) Tom Holland saved Spider-Man from leaving the MCU (2019)

Back in 2019, Disney's bossman Bob Iger had confirmed that it was Tom Holland who called up Bob Iger and convinced him to not let Spider-Man leave from the MCU. Spider-Man's rights are owned by Sony, and they in simple terms, rent out the character to Disney for each of his appearances in the MCU. After a deal going sour, there were threats of Spider-Man leaving the MCU. However, it did not happen.

4) Priyanka Chopra on personal ambitions (2019)

Back in 2019, during an interview with PTI, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that she now has personal ambitions stating - 'I have personal ambitions now that I haven’t really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven’t done in a really long time. I’ve only been living out of suitcases. I’d like to have a closet'.

