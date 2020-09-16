Jharkhand JEE Topper's Viral Tip To Combat Exam Stress Includes A BTS Twist; Details Here

Jharkhand state topper Anushka revealed that she used to listen to the South Korean band BTS's songs for stress relief during the exam preparation. The NTA had recently released the JEE Main 2020 results on September 11th. Around 24 people scored a 100 percentile all over India, however, Jharkhand state topper has topped the exam from the state with a score of BTS 99.97 percentile.

Anushka is a student of Doon public school, she has an All India rank of 296. Talking about the exam preparations to Dainik Jagran, she mentioned that as she is a big fan of the South Korean boy band BTS, and used to listen to their songs to destress while preparing for her JEE Main 2020 exam. She said that along with reducing her stress, BTS songs helped her concentrate better for exam preparation.

Jharkhand state topper for JEE Mains 2020 listens to BTS songs

After Jharkhand state topper in JEE Main 2020 exam, Anushka's interview with Dainik Jagran became viral, many Twitter followers have been sharing their reactions on the same news. Take a look.

BTS PAVED THE WAY BECAUSE MY DAD SAID AND JEE MA!NS TOPPER SAID IT TOO😎

When your work, talent is appreciated , you definitely paved the way 🇮🇳 @BTS_twt — Jelly⁷ (@JustOT7Day) September 13, 2020

JEE mains just so you know

Its one of the most hard entrance exam of India to crack....and topping it with those no...

Is really commendable...🙌.

BTS is really cure to our stress ,pain, heartache 💜💜

The topper Anushka used to listen @BTS_twt Songs to relieve her stress.. https://t.co/lBf1D0Od3y — sd⁷ (@Btsforevaa1) September 13, 2020

BTS is not just a boys band they r the reason for everything happiness lies in them 😁😁indian armies proud moment BTS fan girl was the topper of JEE MAINS EXAMS and she said BTS songs gave her relieve stress frm exm pressure 😍😍💜💜🎉🎉🎉proud of u my girl 🥺🥺🥺 BTS r love 💝 pic.twitter.com/FZW4Uvfah1 — DAISY X BTS 💜💜 (@ShameemaSmiley) September 13, 2020

BTS is a South Korean boy band who are internationally popular for their songs as well as their concerts all over the world. They recently released their first all-English song called Dynamite. The 7 member boy band is represented by Big Hit Entertainment and are the first South Korean band to have performed at the MTV VMAs that was conducted recently.

Harry Potter got Rohan Jain into IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta

On the occasion of Harry Potter’s birthday, a fan named Rohan Jain recently took to Instagram to share how the famous series helped him crack business school interviews. Rohan Jain is a graduate from IIM Ahmedabad who credited the Harry Potter series for helping him crack interviews of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore.

Rohan shared an Instagram post wherein the caption he stated that whenever he was asked about his hobbies he would mention reading Harry Potter. He said that Potter reference not only served as an ice breaker between him and the panellists who took his interview but also helped him take things forward. He had also mentioned that the famous series helped him take control of most of the interviews as that was one subject he knew more about than the panellists.

