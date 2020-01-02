Thrice The Delight For Tovino Thomas Fans; Actor To Play A Triple Role In His Next

Tovino Thomas has been busy with the schedule of his upcoming film, Minnal Murali. The film features a superhero kind of figure, which will be played by Tovino Thomas. He will also be seen playing a triple role in an upcoming film, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Minnal Murali is reportedly in the production stage at the moment.

Tovino Thomas will be seen playing a triple role in his next movie?

Tovino Thomas will be playing the lead role in an upcoming superhero film, titled Minnal Murali. According to a report by a leading daily, Tovino Thomas has officially signed the big-budget film, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. It will be directed by Jithin Lal, who had earlier collaborated with Tovino to deliver films like Godha and Ennu Ninte Moideen. Tovino Thomas is expected to play a triple role in the film. The film is set in three different eras, reportedly 1900, 1950, and 1990. Tovino will be playing a key role in all different eras. His character names have been reported to be Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. While talking to a leading daily, the director of the film, Jithin Lal said that the film does not belong to a specific genre. It has been described as an entertainer by him. He said that the makers are now in the final stage of casting. He said that it is a big-budget film and hence they have to work on a few things before starting the shooting of the film. He added that the movie is expected to go on floors in the middle of 2020. The film is expected to make good money at the box office.

Tovino Thomas thanks the makers of Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas has been working on the superhero movie Minnal Murali lately. He recently released the poster of the film along with a thank-you note for the crew. The poster of the film is intriguing with a Malayalam alphabet written on the wall of a creepy house. In the caption for the post, he has written about the film being multi-lingual. He also expressed his delight over being a part of the film which is being directed by Joseph Basil. He also mentioned that the film is expected to release around Onam in 2020.

