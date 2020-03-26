TikTok Star Arishfa Khan Loves Spending Time With Her Pets And These Pics Are Proof

Arishfa Khan is currently one of the popular TikTok sensations. She started her career as a child actor in a number of TV shows ike Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jennie Aur Juju and Baal Veer, and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. Arishfa Khan has achieved a lot of success at a very young age for her innocent face and acting talent. She has been working hard and carries a huge fan base with more 7 million followers on Instagram and more than 20 million on TikTok. Arishfa Khan is one of the trending social media influencers and her career is scaling new highs day by day.

Along with her busy working career on TikTok, Arishfa Khan is also focusing on some endorsements with big brands. As Arishfa Khan is reported to be in the top ten TikTok representatives from India, she has also been featured in multiple indie music videos. Some of her work includes Emptiness, Kyu Ni Dekhda and Tere Mere Darmiyaan. It is observed that Arishfa Khan loves to spend time with pets and is an avid animal lover, especially her dog 'Shadow'. So, here are some adorable pictures of Arsihfa Khan with her pets form her Instagram handle.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Has Quite Literally The 'Hit' & 'Miss' With TikTok Emoji Challenge, Watch

Here's how Arishfa Khan loves to spend time with her pets-

Arishfa Khan is seen kissing her cute cat in this picture. She is wearing a silver one-sided off-shoulder short dress.

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

It seems like Arishfa Khan loves her dog and keeps posting such adorable pictures with Shadow.

“Be the person your dog thinks you are.”🐶 Thank you for 6.5M family on Instagram♥️

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

Arishfa Khan posing with this cute puppy. Both of them are looking adorable in the post

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

As Arishfa Khan showered her love on her dog Shadow, she posted this cute picture with him.

Be the Person your dog

thinks you are✨🌈

.

(HE IS SUPER CUTE😍🐶)

📸- @jvfilms_

.

#arishfakhan #animallover 💕

Also read | Riyaz Aly, Last Seen In Neha Kakkar's Viral TikTok Video, Has A Net Worth Just As Stellar

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

Arishfa's love for cats is just evident in this picture-

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

Arishfa Khan posted this picture on her pet's birthday when he turned one.

Once Again A very Happy birthday Shadow♥💕 #Shadow1yearcomplete #loveyababy💕🌹

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill And Tony Kakkar's TikTok Video Has Got Fans Rooting For Them; Watch

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

She captioned the picture saying,

Happy Birthday Jaan💕😭 Finallyyy 1 year Complete! God bless you baby🙆 Every body has a Best Friend and you are my dog are my best Friend💕♥ i am so glad you were born, because you brighter my life and Fill it with joy!😭💕 You are the Peanut to my Butter!

Water to my Ocean🌊

Glaze on my donut🍩

Springs in my Step🚶

Twinkle in my eyes👀

Blue in my Sky🌁

Cherry to my Sunday🍒

Flip to my Flop🙆

Milk to my Cookie🍼

Sweet in my dreams😴

Beat to my heart❤

Chesse to my Macaroni🍲

Best to my Friend💕

Love of my life♥

Love you baby to the moon and Back🔥 Once again Happist Birthday to my Love my Cutie💕🙆

And Sorry i don't have Good pictures😶 That's okay we were born to cute❤

#Shadow1yearcomplete #Shadowbirthday♥

Image courtesy: @arishfakhan138

Also read | TikTok Sensation Arishfa Khan Reaches 4 Million On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.